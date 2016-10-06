3 new movies to watch in SLO County theaters this week

1:03 Watch Dory remember she's from Morro Bay Pause

2:19 Watch the 'Finding Dory' trailer

3:06 Blake Shelton's 'Friends' music video for 'Angry Birds' movie

2:39 Official 'Ghostbusters' trailer

2:36 Watch the trailer for the new 'Star Wars' movie

0:36 The powerful leg of Mission Prep kicker Kyle Continente

0:33 Is a creepy clown roaming the streets of Nipomo?

0:46 Why opponents of the Phillips 66 oil-by-rail project don't want it built

1:44 Arroyo Grande High's Aaron Teixeira steps up as bone marrow donor for brother Ryan Teixeira

1:18 Los Osos artist uses plastic to make custom guitar pickguards