October 6, 2016 9:59 AM

3 new movies to watch in SLO County theaters this week

By Larissa Doust

Watch the trailers for three movies opening in theaters in San Luis Obispo County the weekend of Oct. 7, 2016.

The Birth of a Nation

After witnessing unspeakable horrors, Nat Turner (Nate Parker) leads a bloody slave rebellion in 1831.

Playing at: Fremont, Galaxy, Regal

Rating: R for disturbing violent content, and some brief nudity (120 minutes)

The Girl on the Train

Still reeling from the emotional fallout of her divorce, Rachel (Emily Blunt) tries to solve the mystery of a missing woman (Haley Bennett).

Playing at: Downtown Centre, Galaxy, Park, Regal

Rating: R for violence, sexual content, language and nudity (112 minutes)

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life

Middle school students Rafe (Griffin Gluck) and Leo (Thomas Barbusca) rebel against the oppressive rules of Principal Dwight (Andy Daly).

Playing at: Park, Regal

Rating: PG for rude humor throughout, language and thematic elements (92 minutes)

