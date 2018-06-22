Mid-State Fair adds an action-packed new event for closing day: Bikes, Bulls & Pulls

Bull riding, motocross and a tractor pull are part of a new, action-packed event at the California Mid-State Fair this summer.

Bikes, Bulls & Pulls will be held at the Paso Robles Event Center on July 29, the final day of the 2018 fair.

In addition to professional bull riding, off-road motorcycle racing and a tractor and truck pull featuring Cal Poly's Mustang Legacy tractor, Bikes, Bulls & Pulls features specialty events such as mutton busting — in which small children attempt to ride irate sheep.

A news release promises that the action will "move at an almost frantic pace from one event to another and back again."

Bikes, Bulls & Pulls isn't the only fun event in store this summer at the Chumash Grandstand Arena.





The entertainment lineup includes concerts by the likes of Demi Lovato, Pitbull, Luke Bryan and Tim McGraw, as well as the Country Rodeo Finals, which features classic rodeo events such as bronc riding, barrel racing and roping.

Tickets for Bikes, Bulls & Pulls cost $20 to $25, or $10 to $15 for children ages 3 to 12, and go on sale Friday. They can be purchased online, by phone or in person at the fair box office, 2198 Riverside Ave. in Paso Robles, starting at 1 p.m.)

The event is being produced by Cotton Rosser and the Flying U Rodeo Co.

The California Mid-State Fair runs July 18-29 at the Paso Robles Event Center. For more information, call 800-909-FAIR (3247) or visit midstatefair.com.