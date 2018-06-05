Need a summer job? The Mid-State Fair has all kinds of opportunities

Looking for a fair wage this summer? The California Mid-State Fair is hiring part-time employees.
The fair has job openings in admissions, event staff and maintenance. They are also looking for carpenters, painters and landscapers. Positions include working the information booth, grooming the fairgrounds and working the admissions gates.
Anyone interested in the summer position can apply online at midstatefair.com. For more information call 805-239-0655.
The 2018 California Mid-State Fair runs from July 18 to 29.
