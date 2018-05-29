Country star Kris Kristofferson is coming to the Mid-State Fair —for 2 free shows

Country legend Kris Kristofferson is coming to the California Mid-State Fair this summer for two free concerts.

Kristofferson will take the stage July 28 at the Paso Robles Event Center, his second San Luis Obispo County performance in about seven months.

In January, he played an intimate show at the Fremont Theatre in downtown San Luis Obispo. Before that, it had been nearly a decade since the three-time Grammy Award winner performed in San Luis Obispo.

Kristofferson, who turns 82 in June, found fame in the 1970s as the singer-songwriter behind such hits as “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down” and “Help Me Make It Through the Night.” He formed country supergroup The Highwaymen with Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

SHARE COPY LINK Drone video shows the 2017 California Mid-State Fair from above, giving aerial views of the rides and vendors at the Paso Robles fairgrounds. California Mid-State FairCourtesy video

In addition, Kristofferson has enjoyed a successful side career as a actor whose credits include “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore,” “Heaven’s Gate” and the “Blade” movies. He won a Golden Globe Award for 1976’s “A Star Is Born.”

Kristofferson is one of several country acts lined up to play the 2018 fair. Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Faith Hill, Florida Georgia Line, Tim McGraw and Dwight Yoakam will also perform.

Those artists are playing ticketed concerts. But Kristofferson’s Frontier Stage shows will be free with fair admission.

Other acts performing for free at the 2018 fair include:

July 18: Los Lonely Boys





Los Lonely Boys July 22: Los Yonics





Los Yonics July 23: For King & Country





For King & Country July 24: Southern Accents





Southern Accents July 15: Devin Dawson





Devin Dawson July 26: Blood, Sweat & Tears





Blood, Sweat & Tears July 27: Gary Puckett & The Union





Gary Puckett & The Union July 29: Saul Jaguar





The California Mid-State Fair runs July 18-29 at the Paso Robles Event Center. For more information, call 800-909-FAIR (3247) or visit www.midstatefair.com.