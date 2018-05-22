Country star Dwight Yoakam is coming to the Mid-State Fair

Country star Dwight Yoakam is coming to the California Mid-State Fair this summer.

The four-time Grammy Award winner will perform as part of the fair's Evening of Rhythm & Brews, July 20 at the Paso Robles Event Center. Country band King Leg will open the show.

Known for his blend of bluegrass, honky-tonk and rockabilly styles, Yoakam is the platinum-selling singer-songwriter behind such hits as "Honky Tonk Man" and "Please, Please Baby."

Yoakam, who previously played the fair in 1996, has also carved out a career as a character actor, appearing in TV's "Under the Dome" and "Goliath" as well as movies including "Sling Blade," "Logan Lucky" and "Wedding Crashers."

He's not the only country act lined up to play the 2018 fair. Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Faith Hill, Florida Georgia Line and Tim McGraw will also perform.

Now in its third year, An Evening of Rhythm & Brews — formerly known as An Evening of Brews & Blues — combines live music and beer from the likes of Central Coast Brewing Co. in San Luis Obispo and Firestone Walker Brewing Co. in Paso Robles.

The fair has yet to announce the lineup for sister event An Evening of Music & Wine.

Tickets for Yoakam's July 20 concert cost $31 to $66, or $448 for a table of eight, and go on sale June 1. (Fans can purchase tickets via phone and online starting at 10 a.m. June 1, and in person at the fair box office, 2198 Riverside Ave. in Paso Robles, starting at 1 p.m.)

The California Mid-State Fair runs July 18-29 at the Paso Robles Event Center. For more information, call 800-909-FAIR (3247) or visit www.midstatefair.com.