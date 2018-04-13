Rapper Pitbull is bringing the party to Mid-State Fair

Rap superstar Pitbull is bringing some "International Love" back to Paso Robles.

The Miami-born, bilingual rapper known as "Mr. 305" will take the stage July 19 at the California Mid-State Fair. He previously played the Paso Robles Event Center in 2015.

Pitbull, whose real name is Armando Christian Pérez, has enjoyed widespread success since releasing his debut album “M.I.A.M.I.” in 2004.

Known for his collaborations with the likes of Christina Aguilera, Kesha and Ne-Yo, Pitbull's hits include “Don’t Stop the Party,” “Feel This Moment," "Timber" and “Time of Our Lives.” He won a Grammy Award for his 2015 album "Dale."

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Pitbull, who's touring in support of his 2017 album, "Climate Change," isn't the only hip hop artist lined up to perform at the 2018 fair.

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea will open for pop star Demi Lovato on July 22 at the Chumash Grandstand Arena.

The rest of the entertainment lineup includes stand-up comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, blues rockers George Thorogood and ZZ Top and country artists Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

Tickets for Pitbull's July 19 concert cost $41 to $96, and go on sale April 20. (Fans can purchase tickets via phone and online starting at 10 a.m. April 20, and in person at the fair box office, 2198 Riverside Ave. in Paso Robles, starting at 1 p.m.)

The California Mid-State Fair runs July 18-29 at the Paso Robles Event Center. For more information, call 800-909-FAIR (3247) or visit www.midstatefair.com.