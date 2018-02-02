Faith Hill, here with husband Tim McGraw on NBC’s “Today” show in November, will perform at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles on July 24.
Mid-State Fair

Country star Faith Hill is coming to the Mid-State Fair

By Sarah Linn

slinn@thetribunenews.com

February 02, 2018 01:52 PM

Country star Faith Hill will perform this summer at the California Mid-State Fair, according to a Facebook post.

The five-time Grammy Award winner will take the stage July 24 in Paso Robles, Hill announced Friday on Facebook. (The post was removed from Hill’s official Facebook page around 2 p.m. Friday.)

Hill’s hit songs include “Breathe,” “The Way You Love Me” and “This Kiss.”

She and her husband, country star Tim McGraw, are on the second year of their top-selling Soul2Soul world tour.

Hill and McGraw recently teamed up for their first joint album, 2017’s “The Rest of Our Life.”

There’s no official word yet whether McGraw will join his wife in concert in Paso Robles. He’s performed at the fair six times, most recently in 2016.

News of Hill’s July 24 concert comes in advance of an official fair announcement about big-name acts performing at the 2018 fair. That’s slated for late Friday night.

“They jumped the gun,” Tom Keffury, who handles sponsorships and publicity for the fair, wrote in an email.

The California Mid-State Fair runs July 18-29 at the Paso Robles Event Center. For more information, call 805-239-0655 or www.midstatefair.com.

Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch

Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood talk about how excited they are to play the 2017 Mid-State Fair

Country superstar Garth Brooks and singer Trisha Yearwood, his wife, talk about why they love playing county fairs. "This is what we were born to do," Garth Brooks says. They are to play two shows at the California Mid-State Fair on July 27, 2017.

Kaytlyn LeslieThe Tribune/Facebook

Athletes show off feats of strength in Strongest Man and Woman Competition

