Country star Faith Hill is coming to the Mid-State Fair

Country star Faith Hill will perform this summer at the California Mid-State Fair, according to a Facebook post.
The five-time Grammy Award winner will take the stage July 24 in Paso Robles, Hill announced Friday on Facebook. (The post was removed from Hill’s official Facebook page around 2 p.m. Friday.)
Hill’s hit songs include “Breathe,” “The Way You Love Me” and “This Kiss.”
She and her husband, country star Tim McGraw, are on the second year of their top-selling Soul2Soul world tour.
Hill and McGraw recently teamed up for their first joint album, 2017’s “The Rest of Our Life.”
There’s no official word yet whether McGraw will join his wife in concert in Paso Robles. He’s performed at the fair six times, most recently in 2016.
News of Hill’s July 24 concert comes in advance of an official fair announcement about big-name acts performing at the 2018 fair. That’s slated for late Friday night.
“They jumped the gun,” Tom Keffury, who handles sponsorships and publicity for the fair, wrote in an email.
The California Mid-State Fair runs July 18-29 at the Paso Robles Event Center. For more information, call 805-239-0655 or www.midstatefair.com.
Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch
