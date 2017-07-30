Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Mid-State Fair

Record-breaking Garth Brooks concerts led to record-breaking trash haul

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

July 30, 2017 5:38 PM

Garth Brooks made Mid-State Fair history when he sold out two shows in less than a day. And his Mid-State Fair concerts Thursday helped set another record, too.

About 10 40-yard bins of trash was hauled away after Thursday’s festivities — the largest trash haul in the history of the fair, according to Tom Keffury, who handles sponsorship and publicity for the fair.

All that trash had to come from somewhere.

Fans consumed 411 kegs of beer — about 26 percent more than the 326 kegs consumed at Blake Shelton’s sold-out concert last year — and bought 140 percent more food than they did on the same day last year, Keffury said.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

