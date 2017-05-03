Mid-State Fair

May 03, 2017 1:08 PM

In Mid-State Fair’s new Strongman contest, competitors will pull trucks, lift giant stones

By Sarah Linn

Men and women can flex their muscles in a new competition this summer at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles.

The fair’s Strongest Man and Woman Competition, sanctioned by Strongman Corp., invites athletes to show off their strength through feats such as lifting massive stones, hoisting a giant tire and hefting a metal log overhead. Other events will feature competitors using ropes to pull a truck or beer wagon toward them.

Only 30 competitors can sign up for the July 30 contest at the Paso Robles Event Center. The competition, which is divided into lightweight, middleweight and heavyweight divisions, is being promoted by the Mid-State Fair and SLO Strong, a San Luis Obispo County powerlifting and strongman club.

