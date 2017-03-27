Matchbox 20 and Counting Crows to play at Mid-State Fair

Matchbox 20 and Counting Crows will bring their “A Brief History of Everything Tour 2017” to the California Mid-State Fair this summer.
The tour will stop in Paso Robles on Saturday, July 22.
Rivers and Rust will open the show.
Matchbox 20 is known for the songs “3AM,” “Push” and “Real World.” Counting Crows is known for “Mr. Jones,” “Big Yellow Taxi” and “A Long December.”
Pre-sale tickets and VIP packages will be available to fan club members starting Tuesday. The general public will be able to buy tickets starting Friday.
Ticket prices for the show are $41, $56, $71 and $96. Tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. at midstatefair.com or 1-800-909-FAIR. They will go on sale at 1 p.m. at the fair’s box office in Paso Robles and at ValliTix locations.
Comments