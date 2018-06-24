Horoscopes for Sunday, June 24, 2018

Aries
Stress at work may cause tension headaches early in the day, so take your pain medication with you. As the day moves on Mercury dances with the Sun and Moon, so good things will come of it. Have lunch in a peaceful environment with people you like, and before you know it you will begin to feel refreshed.
Lucky Number465
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Taurus
Tension may begin to build as your needs, the demands of your career and the needs of your most significant other clash today. This may find you struggling to find a balance between conflicting desires and purposes. Try to find a healthy outlet for the stress such as brisk walking or watching television shows or movies that make you laugh out loud.
Lucky Number199
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Gemini
Get all your chores out of the way and prepare for some exciting developments as Mercury dances with the Sun and Moon today. Communication should be good and beneficial. If you have some serious financial issues to talk about with your mate, best friend, or partner, you may find that your needs and the needs of your significant other are changing.
Lucky Number359
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Cancer
The Moon is your life-ruler and today the Lady of the Night is dancing with witty Mercury and shining Sol. Romance and creative energies are definitely in the picture. Many of you will be troubled by confusion and strange dreams while Neptune is retrograde, but if you continue to move forward on a positive path, you will complete this transit with a great deal gained. You may be frustrated, but do not be deterred.
Lucky Number325
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Leo
Hard work, organization, and planning will stand you in good stead. You may not initiate or be in control of the events and circumstances, but you will nevertheless be called upon to measure up and take responsibility. The answer is to forge ahead. Forget instant gratification. Wait for the rewards or real enjoyment to come later.
Lucky Number988
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Virgo
Compromise may be the only answer for you today. You are prone to playing the martyr at times, so make sure this time everyone suffers equally. Why should you be the only one who gets to look virtuous? Do not allow the mistakes of others to become your burdens. Be clear about what you are willing and what you are not willing to take on.
Lucky Number178
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Libra
A financial conflict, power struggle or moral disagreement may mar your day. Try not to take the opinions of others too seriously; stay true to your own values and beliefs. A creative project or a situation with children may be reaching a crisis. With your special brand of diplomacy, you should be able to help everything turn out for the best. Hold your ground.
Lucky Number779
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Scorpio
Finding a balance in a close relationship is important now. The presence of expansive Jupiter in your sign and restricting Saturn in your third house of local affairs have forced a great deal of change in the way you relate to others, but communication will improve today. Do your best to work for peace.
Lucky Number278
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Sagittarius
There are good aspects between the Moon and Jupiter, your life ruler, so benefits are indicated, perhaps from concealed sources. The Sun and Mercury are boosting communication too, so it should be a good day for you. Keep your sense of humor as you'll need it.
Lucky Number404
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Capricorn
You may disagree with an associate about a personal subject today, causing an inner struggle on your part. You may be smiling and patient on the outside, but on the inside you're wondering how anyone could be so wrong about something so clear and simple! Don't make a big issue of it, unless it has the potential to really affect your life. Everyone is entitled to their opinion, even if it isn't yours!
Lucky Number465
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Aquarius
You are in the public eye, with Jupiter active in your mid-heaven, and this brings some benefits today. Mercury in your sign is receiving cosmic power too, so communication will improve today, especially if you need to talk about what you are doing. Romance comes tonight, so look on the bright side: The Cosmos is giving you a chance to step back and get your house in order.
Lucky Number816
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Pisces
Imaginative Neptune and fortunate Jupiter are receiving power from the Moon, so benefits are in the frame, possibly from a romantic connection, or your children. However, it will be difficult to listen to others express views that contradict what you believe in deeply. A large glass of wine may make it easier for you to relax in the company of the less-than-pleasant, but it will also loosen your tongue. Abstain and avoid a useless debate.
