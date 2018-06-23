Horoscopes for Saturday, June 23, 2018

Aries
Intrigue flavors the day as the mysterious Moon moves through secretive Scorpio and your eighth house of sex, money, and power. You may want to keep your intuitions to yourself until you are sure of your promptings... this is a good time to keep your cards close to your chest. Focus on the work you must do and release any sexual tension through a healthy, intimate relationship or through intense physical exercise.
Lucky Number145
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Taurus
The Moon activates your seventh house of marriage and partnership, placing the emphasis on togetherness. If you have been neglecting your mate, best friend, or partner in favor of your ambitions, you need to make some changes today. Even the most stoic, hardworking Bull needs the human touch, so don't come home late tonight. Make an effort to leave your work at the office and spend quality time with your loved ones.
Lucky Number902
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Gemini
Hopefully you have not abused your body during the revelry of past two days; if you are feeling run down or are hung over, you need to do a health check. Avoid stress and allow yourself to recuperate as the Moon moves through your sixth house of health and service. If your body is in good working order, spend this time cleaning and organizing your environment.
Lucky Number785
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Cancer
Your fifth house of fun and pleasure is activated by the passing Moon, encouraging you to indulge in some playtime. Many of you have been under a great deal of stress at work and it won't let up any time soon... Counteract this by letting it all hang out today. Be sure to spend at least part of the day doing whatever you darn well please... you deserve it!
Lucky Number548
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Leo
If you have been working on personal and spiritual growth, you can make a real breakthrough today. You may catch yourself responding to your current relationships as though they were only an echo of the past... once you realize this is happening, you can make steps to correct it. By forgiving and making peace with the past, you open the door to a brighter and happier future.
Lucky Number523
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Virgo
Tension builds between you and co-workers today. It may not seem fair that you have to put up with the mistakes and delusions of others, but you will have to make sense out of nonsense during the next two days. Avoid shredding offenders to little bits with your razor-sharp tongue and try to be diplomatic and subtle when responding to email. Your talents are dynamized, so get into action!
Lucky Number926
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Libra
You may be very focused on your work or on improving your financial situation now. With the Moon in your second house of personal values, you may also be very concerned with less material subjects such as personal priorities and expectations. It is important for you to maintain your personal integrity even in the face of temptation. Stay busy and you will stay out of trouble.
Lucky Number451
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Scorpio
Success can be yours as the Scorpio Moon powers your aura today. Your charm and charisma are increased as the Moon lends you extra grace, so make your moves with confidence. Express yourself honestly and clearly in order to avoid future misunderstandings. With the Moon and jupiter in magnificent harmony, this is a great time to be you. Don't worry about what others may think or say about you.
Lucky Number631
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Sagittarius
It's best to avoid crowds and loud activities in favor of enjoying quiet times today. While the Moon drifts through your twelfth house of faith and the unseen, you will benefit from prayer, meditation or quiet contemplation. Play relaxing music while you work and avoid driving during times of heavy traffic. You may be easily influenced by other people, so avoid those who are angry and negative.
Lucky Number156
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Capricorn
Your eleventh house of friends and associates is activated by the Scorpio Moon, persuading you to spend more time mingling. There may be some confusion where finances are concerned: try to avoid lending or borrowing money. You can be emotionally or intellectually supportive, without involving your pocketbook. A marvellous cultural or spiritual epiphany is in the stars for Sea Goats who are open.
Lucky Number538
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Aquarius
You may experience growing tension as your life ruler is challenged by the passing Moon. You may feel like you're being torn apart by the conflicting needs of your family and your aspirations, leaving you frustrated and unhappy. This is the perfect time to treat yourself to something special. Consider a massage this afternoon.
Lucky Number180
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Pisces
The Moon moves through your ninth house of adventure, adding fuel to your creative fire today. This is a great day to put some of your latest ideas down on paper. You can even get along with the most unpleasant in-laws in your life under such a good vibe. It will be easier than usual to see the bright side of every situation as you are able to see the wisdom with which the universe operates.
