Horoscopes for Wednesday, June 13, 2018

Aries
As the New Moon comes in flirty Gemini, Venus the goddess prepares to put aside her water wings and blaze a trail into fiery Leo, your solar fifth house. You'll feel inclined to dine and dance in the coming weeks, so kick up your heels. Romantic feelings fill the air, renewing your affections for a loved one, or leading the single Rams down the dangerous paths of love. Enjoy yourself during this time. Go to the theatre, or have a flutter at the casino. Make the most of your social life!
Lucky Number814
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Taurus
Just breeze along with the New Moon today as she moves through Gemini and your solar second house. It's time to make a move on your financial life and consider what you really value. Venus your life-ruler enters your house of domesticity, so harmonious relationships between family members should be encouraged. Real estate negotiations, legal matters connected with a family business, or a parent's artistic efforts are stimulated in the weeks to come.
Lucky Number772
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Gemini
As Venus enters fiery Leo at the New Moon in Gemini, social life in weeks ahead can be ego-massaging. It may bring opportunities for a wider recognition of your own integrity, special talent, or efforts. It's a chance to create your own opportunity. Flattery, charm, and a sense of humor can be most persuasive. You should have little trouble gaining favors. A chance encounter may lead to a position of prominence, enhancement of your social status, or other personal success.
Lucky Number846
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Cancer
Venus leaves your sign today and as she enters Leo for several weeks, personal finances, friendships, and your values are likely to be stressed. You will experience an urge to splurge on luxury items. More money than usual goes out on social or cultural events, as well as on investments to enhance your appearance or the attractiveness of your environment. Wealth connected with social status may come up, but as it's also the New Moon in Gemini, your house of secrets, it's best to keep confidential matters to yourself.
Lucky Number949
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Leo
Glorious Venus enters your sign at today's New Moon, so prepare to exert your influence! Discuss your dreams with friends, who will be more than interested and willing to assist you. Your personal charm, willingness to cooperate and sense of humor will make a difference. Why not take a beauty treatment, or find other ways of enhancing your attractions? Your physical appearance will have as big an impact as your larger-than-life personality.
Lucky Number953
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Virgo
As the New Moon comes in gossipy Gemini, Venus enters your twelfth house of secrets and sorrows. The root of any potential difficulty, especially on the career front, probably lies in the past. Some of you will return to an old relationship seeking resolution or perhaps to give someone a second chance. Others may find themselves in a new and secret liaison! Love relationships from the past, especially those in which you suffered a loss, can intrude on the present. You will be inclined to withdraw from society in coming weeks. Self-pity is there too, though you can choose to ignore it by turning your attention to helping others less fortunate than yourself.
Lucky Number448
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Libra
Venus enters Leo at the New Moon today, awakening more concern with your personal aspirations and happiness, especially regarding the satisfaction you gain from your role in the lives of others. Promote harmony and encourage co-operation, especially in cultural affairs, overseas connections and religious matters. Romance is on your agenda, perhaps with someone who already has a child from a previous union. Joining organizations and participating in groups will be rewarding in the weeks ahead.
Lucky Number589
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Scorpio
Venus heads into dramatic Leo after a lovely month in romantic Cancer, turning the celestial attention to improving relationships in your career environment. It's a New Moon in communicative Gemini, so this is a terrific day for taking stock of your current position, whether you're looking at your ambitions, your finances or both. Maybe you should write down a list of everything you've achieved recently, and everything you've still got to do, so you can see exactly where you stand.
Lucky Number764
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Sagittarius
Venus adds relationship savvy to the New Moon's power of charm and delight, making it easier for you to see through to the true motivations of others. Pay attention to body language and things that go unsaid. If others are ever to be impressed by your integrity and worth, this is the time to reveal them. It's a very lucky time. Your inner vitality and self-image thrive. You are more generous and social events, such as banquets or formal affairs are apt to be joint ventures. These may be held in your honor, or in honor of a partner or other ally.
Lucky Number855
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Capricorn
Just breeze along with the New Moon today as she moves through Gemini and your solar sixth house. It's time to clean up and organize your life. Are you drinking enough water and eating enough fruit and vegetables? Do you exercise regularly? If not, it's time to revamp your health habits. As Venus dives into Leo, joint income and social status through partnership are likely to surface. It's more intense with regard to social contacts, romance or sexual encounters, especially the psychological motivations and behavior patterns involved. This is also a good time to ask for loans or favors, as well as to collect those you are owed.
Lucky Number639
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Aquarius
With Venus entering Leo at the New Moon in stimulating Gemini, you'll feel a stronger bond with your love, or maybe form one with someone who wants to become yours! Romantic encounters however tend to be more a matter of ego satisfaction than emotional commitment. It is not a good time to put yourself in a situation that depends on your popularity and acceptance by others. If you hold any position of leadership you may expect that it may be openly opposed. Partnerships are heavily emphasized and the potential circumstances also include the possibility of establishing new partnerships and joint ventures.
Lucky Number852
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Pisces
As Venus enters your sixth house of health and service at the New Moon, it's time to clean up and organize your life. Pay special attention to your health today. Are you drinking enough water and eating enough fruit and veg? Do you exercise regularly? If not, it's time to revamp your health habits. It is a good idea to relate to colleagues or employees, even if you don't have to. An office romance, or social event with co-workers is in the frame. Beautifying the work place is high on the list too. Personal physical enhancements such as beauty treatments, a new hair style, dental work, and cosmetic surgery are favoured.
