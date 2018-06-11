Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Monday, June 11, 2018

AccuWeather

June 11, 2018 08:27 PM

Aries

March 21-April 19

Pressure may be building as you disagree with associates about the way things should be done; only you can make the decision to hold your ground or cave into the pressure. Weigh just how important this issue is before making a decision. You can always give in on little things, but never compromise your principles.

Lucky Number

276

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Taurus

April 20-May 20

With tension building between your first house of personality and your tenth house of career and reputation, it may be hard to avoid a confrontation today. A clash between you and an authority figure is inevitable as you come into greater power. Remember that your patience is likely to win out in the end.

Lucky Number

733

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Your anxiety levels may rise as planetary energies clash in your twelfth house of fears and your ninth house of new experiences and strangers. You may not enjoy having to deal with the world today, but like most of us, you will probably have to. Take a deep breath and try not to let your nervousness get to you. You'll feel better tomorrow.

Lucky Number

726

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Some tension is inevitable as powerful planetary energies clash today; you may feel this as a disagreement with friends or associates about money, sex, and power issues. Try not to let the edgy mood of the day get to you. Agree to disagree and ignore anyone who insists on making a big fuss over nothing.

Lucky Number

730

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Leo

July 23-August 22

With the conscientious Moon lighting up your tenth house of career and reputation, it is time to deal with public matters. Even if you don't feel like shaking hands and making appearances, you must make the effort anyway. Your mate or partner is counting on your to carry your share of the load, even if that means writing forty thank-you notes.

Lucky Number

475

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Clashing planetary energies lead to fireworks in your life, possibly concerning romance, children or business matters. The pressure has been building and something has to give... don't be surprised if it is your temper! Go ahead and let it all out. Your friends and family may be surprised, but you have to speak up about your feelings sometimes.

Lucky Number

462

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Libra

September 23-October 22

A serious clash with a friend or associate over values is likely today. This is not the time to lend money or to trust your best friend with your spouse, I'm afraid. You'll need to look after your own interests rather than excuse the bad behavior of others. It could also be that sexual heat is beginning to build in a place where it shouldn't. Handle with care.

Lucky Number

308

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Emotional tension may be building in your closest relationships, but try not to take it out on your family or partner. It may be that your expectations are too great or are not being met, but you cannot force situations to satisfy you. Decide what you can live with and what you can't live with first, then make changes in your behavior that will help produce a positive solution.

Lucky Number

259

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Increased tension may exist between you and co-workers as planetary energies clash today. You may find yourself saying the wrong thing at the wrong time to the wrong person... you may want to wait ten seconds before saying anything when engaged in discussion this afternoon. On the positive side, you may have some brilliant ideas come to you from out of the blue.

Lucky Number

890

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Today can be delightfully lighthearted if you allow yourself time to play. This is a great day to rent a movie or go to the theater because it will be easy to suspend belief; fantasy and escapism are natural activities. Spending time with children will make you feel young again, so make time for the tikes.

Lucky Number

990

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Tension may be building at home, but this should be something that you have been dealing with for some time. You know what you have to do, so do it! Keeping your best interests and the best interests of your family in mind, try to find a balance and satisfactory compromise. You may need to make a sacrifice, but it will be worth it.

Lucky Number

609

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Nightmares and subconscious fears may be adding to the tension in your life. Try to maintain your sense of peace through prayer and meditation. Don't let things you hear upset you; take everything with a grain of salt. You may put your foot in your mouth if you are not careful, so wait and think before speaking.

Lucky Number

813

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Pisces

