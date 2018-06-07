Horoscopes for Thursday, June 7, 2018

Aries
You may have a hard time getting out of bed this morning, but by evening you should feel reborn. Once the changing Moon enters your first house of personality, your emotional energy should be back in full force. You are likely to be the center of attention if you go out this evening, but you may also be embroiled in a family disagreement that can ruin everything.
Lucky Number182
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Taurus
You may run out of gas before the end of the day as the Moon enters your twelfth house of solitude. If you have plans for tonight, you may prefer to cancel so that you can enjoy peace and quiet instead. This is the beginning of your lunar low cycle, so plan to recharge your spiritual batteries. Surround yourself with relaxing, restful influences.
Lucky Number720
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Gemini
You will be ready for playtime by the time the changing Moon moves into youthful Aries and your eleventh house of friends and associates. Tonight is fine for hanging out with your pals, doing your favorite things. Don't stay in and work all day... remember, pleasure is an important nutrient!
Lucky Number518
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Cancer
Go over everything with a fine-toothed comb, as influences could get you in trouble today. Once you are certain you have done everything you can to meet your responsibilities, you can turn in your work and relax. With today's aspects, even your perfect work can be bungled by the next person in the chain, so make sure you are not to blame.
Lucky Number230
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Leo
You may be in the mood for journeys of all kinds as the changing Moon enters your ninth house of travel and education. With an emphasis on learning more about spirituality, why don't you surf the Net for topics of interest? Consider learning about dream work and interpretation, which will help you tap into the secrets of your own mind.
Lucky Number464
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Virgo
You may have to be more patient and understanding as your most significant other might be more needy today. The Moon's presence in your seventh house of others urges you to keep the balance between you and your mate or partner. Competitors may give you a headache as you are pressured to perform.
Lucky Number552
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Libra
Grant yourself immunity as the rest of the world bickers today; don't allow the petty differences of others put you in the middle of a social war. You can get a lot accomplished if you put your mind to it, so avoid people who distract you, drain your energy and waste your time. In just a few weeks, all your hard work will pay off. Chin up!
Lucky Number321
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Scorpio
Your nerves may be on edge as the Moon clashes with powerful planetary energies; you may be doing too much for too many people now. You'll simply have to learn to say no if you haven't done so already... even the indefatigable Scorpion has limitations. Financial and business matters are likely to give you a big headache today.
Lucky Number208
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Sagittarius
A cosmic tug of war is going on in your life; take a deep breath and don't allow yourself to come undone. Misunderstandings and frustrations could try the patience of a saint, let alone the fiery Archer; use your good humor to get over the rough spots. If you are having problems at work, step back from the situation for a while. Things may seem very different by tomorrow.
Lucky Number681
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Capricorn
A struggle is underway between your ideas, your co-workers' ideas and hidden forces that are working against you. There is no way out of this except to go through it, so hold on and maintain your integrity. Be careful who you confide in as someone may not be as trustworthy as they seem. If you remain honorable, you will prevail.
Lucky Number105
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Aquarius
Planetary energies clash today, leaving many of you frazzled. You may feel torn apart by conflicting desires or overwhelmed by debts and obligations... take a deep breath and trust that you are not alone. This may be one of the most difficult months of the year, but take heart... it is half way over! Good times are just around the corner, so keep a steady course.
Lucky Number117
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Pisces
Seek comfort while the Moon clashes with Mars. You may feel pulled apart by the demands of both family and career. Try to make time for yourself or you will not be much good to anyone else. An evening working crossword puzzles or other entertaining mind-exercise will be refreshing.
Comments