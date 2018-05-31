Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Thursday, May 31, 2018

AccuWeather

May 31, 2018 08:26 PM

Aries

March 21-April 19

The changing Moon enters your tenth house of career and reputation, placing today's focus on serious business. Authority figures are not likely to let you slide in your responsibilities, so stay on your toes. You can make a good impression if you stay focused and driven. Many Ariens are able to make it to the top once they realize it takes a strong will and determination.

Lucky Number

457

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Taurus

April 20-May 20

The Moon moves through your ninth house of mental and physical expansion, sending your thoughts to far off places. This is a wonderful day to explore different cultures, even if it's just a different neighborhood or restaurant in your town. Chances are good that within a short distance, you have a world of experiences waiting for you. Get outside and do something!

Lucky Number

992

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Gemini

May 21-June 21

The presence of the Moon in your eighth house of mystery can make for a very intriguing day. Pay attention to the little things and you may notice a great deal of synchronicity in your life now. Miracles do exist and they happen daily, but you must be able to recognize them as they happen. At the very least, don't leave the house looking shabby because you are almost certain to run into an old flame if you do.

Lucky Number

310

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Cancer

June 22-July 22

The changing Moon slides into your seventh house of marriage and partnerships, urging you to make time for the two of you. This is a great day to just relax and touch base with your mate, best friend, or partner, but chances are you will find yourself with social obligations. No matter what you have to do today, don't be in a hurry. Enjoy the journey with your favourite companion at your side.

Lucky Number

755

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Leo

July 23-August 22

The fun winds down as the Moon enters Capricorn and your sixth house of health and service... it's time to clean up and organize your life. Pay special attention to your health today. Are you drinking enough water and eating enough fruit and vegetables? Do you exercise regularly? If not, it's time to revamp your health habits

Lucky Number

273

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Leo

Virgo

August 23-September 22

The Moon in your fifth house of romance blends well with the big movers in your house of adventure, making this a potentially wonderful day for you. Whether you are involved in a love affair, a creative project, or have children in your life, this is a day for deep, inner connections. Express yourself from the heart without fear and allow others to do the same.

Lucky Number

119

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Libra

September 23-October 22

The Moon drifts through your fourth house of home and family, bringing you closer to the comforts of home. This is a good day to simply enjoy who you are and where you are now. Taking a walk down memory lane should be pleasurable, so get out the old photographs and home movies. Spending time with your loved ones brings healing for you now.

Lucky Number

809

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Communication should be easy for you and your loved ones while the Moon moves through your third house of expression. Sweet words will form naturally, and you are likely to hear them from others as well. It's never too late to say 'I love you' or 'I'm sorry', so reach out now while the stars favor your peacemaking efforts.

Lucky Number

173

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Leo

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

As the Moon activates your second house of personal values and finances, look more closely at what you consider to be of real worth. The Archer is often more conservative than outside appearances would suggest, and while the Moon is in responsible Capricorn you may want to pay attention to your resources. It's time to balance the books and polish the silver!

Lucky Number

564

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

If you have allowed your body and soul to rejuvenate, you should be glowing with health and energy today. If you pushed yourself when you should have been taking it easy, you may be a basket case by now. Hopefully, you are feeling well as the Moon travels through Capricorn, making you especially attractive to others today. There is much you have to offer to the world, which needs more of your simple grace and tasteful elegance

Lucky Number

764

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

The Moon in circumspect Capricorn activates your twelfth house of solitude, encouraging you to seek out quiet times. This is a good time to reflect on the events of the past month and to make plans for the coming weeks. Refreshing your soul and recharging your spiritual batteries should be your priority for the next two days. Breathe deep.

Lucky Number

716

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Surround yourself with good friends as the Moon activates your eleventh house of friends and associates. There is no need to be in a hurry, so relax while doing your favourite things with your favourite people. You have earned this quiet little break, so share it with the ones you love. There will be time for work again later.

Lucky Number

224

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Libra

