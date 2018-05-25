Horoscopes for Friday, May 25, 2018

Aries
The emotional Moon is lighting up your seventh house of marriage and partnerships, testing your closest relationships. Most of you are still hanging on for better or for worse, even if it seems you've had more than your fair share of worse lately. Why not make some time for two today? Have lunch with your most significant other, and don't be in a hurry to finish.
Lucky Number545
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Taurus
The Moon glides through lovely Libra and your sixth house of health and service, giving you over to healthy pleasures and kind gestures towards others. Why not bring a treat to a gathering of friends today? Instead of fat and sugar laden pastries, bring in fresh fruits and tea. A bouquet of flowers will also do wonders for everyone's morale without threatening anyone's waistline.
Lucky Number954
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Gemini
Romance is in the air as the lyrical Moon lights your fifth house of love and creativity. This is a wonderful time to do something spontaneous with the one you love; allow your inner children to come out and play. Go to your favourite restaurant or watering hole this evening. Life is full of responsibilities and obligations, so enjoy the sweetness of pure fun today.
Lucky Number176
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Cancer
Spending time at home with your family will help you keep your emotional balance today; make an effort to stick close to the nest. With all the cosmic tension in the air, you can take refuge in the comforts of home. In fact, you might even consider working from home or at least staying home for an extra hour or two this morning. Take your time getting out of bed and enjoy your breakfast slowly.
Lucky Number376
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Leo
Spend leisure time with your mate, best friend or partner while the Moon harmonizes with the Sun, your life-ruler. Doing something together as a lark will bring joy, so take the opportunity to play like children. A picnic in the park, sailing on the lake, a matinee movie, or a day at the beach can provide just the atmosphere you need to unwind with your loved ones.
Lucky Number315
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Virgo
With the Moon drifting through lovely Libra and your second house of personal finances, many of you are thinking about your investments. Something you can invest in are your relationships with your co-workers, who can contribute to your success in the future. It costs little or nothing to be thoughtful and friendly, so bring in some fresh flowers or bagels to share today.
Lucky Number143
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Libra
The romantic Moon and the glorious Sun blend well, making today good for spontaneous pleasures. Eating at an exotic restaurant or visiting a museum are wonderful ways to broaden your horizons. Physical activity such as bike riding or hiking can also provide the stimulation you need now. Spending time with those who can help you learn and grow is time well spent.
Lucky Number894
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Scorpio
The Moon continues to glide through your twelfth house of solitude, encouraging you to seek quiet moments. This can be a time of insight and healing for you, so welcome silence into your life. There is no need to make heroic attempts to socialize; you can greet the public enthusiastically come tomorrow. Listen to your own intuitive wisdom.
Lucky Number724
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Sagittarius
Your closest relationships may be heating up, but you are more likely to want to seek friendly diversions. Sure, all the signs that an emotional meltdown between you and your partner are there, but most of you are probably choosing to ignore them. After all, the jolly Archer isn't inclined to take life and love all so seriously. Just remember that if you have too much fun now, you may end up regretting it later.
Lucky Number263
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Capricorn
The Sun and Moon harmonize, relieving the pressure of an otherwise daunting day. Saturn and Jupiter do battle, so the forces of tradition are lined up against the authorities who seek to turn things in their favor. You are both motivated and empowered. You may have to deal with awkward authority figures, but don't let that stand in the way of you reaching for your goals and dreams.
Lucky Number585
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Aquarius
With the inspiring Moon and the shining Sun harmonizing, many of you will have far-out ideas or be ready to pack your bags for an adventure today. You can be greatly inspired by the customs and cultures of different lands, so be open to new experiences. You may be firmly attached to the ground right now, but in just a few weeks you will be ready to fly to new destinations.
Lucky Number944
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Pisces
Spiritual harmony can return to your life as the Moon blends well with the Sun; spending time at home can bring growth and healing. In fact, many of you will take great pleasure in exploring your roots, so consider spending time with an older relative today. Legacies often take the form of priceless stories, photographs and memories. Claim yours while you still have the chance.
Comments