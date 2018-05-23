Horoscopes for Wednesday, May 23, 2018

Aries
With the Moon in conscientious Virgo and your sixth house of health and service, you'll find this is a good time for physical exercise. If you are stressed out over situations at work, a brisk walk can help you guard against indigestion or a migraine. Don't forget to take care of your teeth and drink eight glasses of water a day, if you want to maintain a glowing countenance.
Lucky Number764
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Taurus
With the Moon in Virgo, it should be easier for you to enjoy moments of pleasure today, especially with a remarkable woman who can bring healing and discrimination. Bulls have been working far too hard lately. It's good to be a dreamer when the powerful energy of Pluto is transforming your ninth house of the higher mind, but you need to enjoy the simple things in life from time to time. Play with your children or watch your favourite comedy tonight. Let the giggles take over for a while.
Lucky Number942
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Gemini
Don't worry if you haven't made your bed with hospital corners today; even though the Moon is in critical Virgo and your fourth house of home and family doesn't mean you have to be overly fussy. If one of your family members starts picking on you, simply retreat to your room or get out of the house for a while. Your mantra for the day is 'There is no such thing as perfection'.
Lucky Number991
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Cancer
With the Moon in detail-oriented Virgo and your third house of communication, you'll need to communicate clearly to get your point across. You may come across some difficulty with a co-worker, but this should pass quickly. Leave no room for misunderstandings and you will achieve your objectives.
Lucky Number232
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Leo
Get your finances in order as the Moon moves through organized Virgo and your second house of money and resources. If you have been keeping track of your income and expenditures, you will be well prepared for making the most of the coming transits. You can move ahead and gain wealth during the next few weeks, but you'll need to do your homework.
Lucky Number339
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Virgo
It shouldn't be too hard to present a happy face to the world while the Moon is passing through your first house of personality. People will be drawn to you as you exude a loving and nurturing nature, so don't be afraid to reach out. You need to maintain your close relationships as you may be under intense stress later in the month.
Lucky Number586
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Libra
You may prefer working alone or solitude generally, as the Moon glides through your twelfth house of hidden matters. The chaos of daily life is likely to be upsetting to you now, so avoid people and places that disturb you. You need to spend time recharging your spiritual batteries, so seek out the activities that help you to regain your personal balance.
Lucky Number894
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Scorpio
Your associates may seem more emotional as the Moon moves through your eleventh house of groups and friendships; try to lend a sympathetic ear when possible. It may be that you need to cry on a trusted shoulder. Sure, you are known for your stalwart emotional strength, but even you need to express your fears and troubles on occasion.
Lucky Number532
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Sagittarius
You may have a great deal of work, but your 'can do' attitude will help you make it through the day. The passing Moon highlights your tenth house of career and reputation, shining the spotlight on public opinion of you. It is obvious to many that you are responsible, resourceful and intelligent: you may have to convince a powerful person to see your point of view, but you should be successful.
Lucky Number362
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Capricorn
Your mental focus could be anywhere other than your normal routine as the Moon sails through your ninth house of travel and adventure. Find a way to break up the monotony, even if it is just to have something unusual for dinner. Don't let your fear of the unknown stop you from trying something different and exotic. Today favors new experiences and ideas.
Lucky Number137
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Aquarius
The Moon connects with penetrating Pluto to make you exceptionally psychic today; listen to that small, still voice inside. At the very least, you'll know what others are thinking by watching the body language they display... pay close attention to how people hold themselves as they face you. You may discover that someone is more interested in you than you previously believed!
Lucky Number996
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Pisces
Your mate, best friend or partner may need a great deal of attention while the Moon is passing through your seventh house of significant others. No matter how busy your day is, you should take some time out for couples quality time. Have a long lunch or a quiet dinner for two so you can share your troubles and joys.
