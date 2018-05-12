Horoscopes for Saturday, May 12, 2018

Aries
Get a fresh emotional start to the week as the Moon moves through Aries. Let go of old hurts and worries that have been bringing you down and enjoy the warm feeling the Moon in your sign can give you. Others will notice your rosy glow and be drawn to you... Unfortunately, this is not a good time to ask for what you want, as you unlikely to get it without a struggle, especially on the career front.
Lucky Number871
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Taurus
The soft light of the Moon illuminates your twelfth house of secrets and solitude, encouraging you to seek peace today. By reflecting on the events of the past few weeks, you can help center yourself and restore balance to your life. Indulge in the little pleasures that help recharge your spiritual batteries, such as fresh flowers and scented candles. Avoid unpleasant people and situations now.
Lucky Number623
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Gemini
Many Twins are caught up in the social whirl while the Moon passes through their eleventh house of friends and associates. Tonight would be nice for a small dinner party. The most practical way to use this friendly energy is to join a group for a long lunch today; don't talk about business, kids or domestic stuff, either. Forget about your grown-up roles for a few hours today.
Lucky Number342
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Cancer
You might be concerned about your reputation as the sensitive Moon activates your tenth house of career and status. If you are actively seeking a position of power or leadership, look to influential women for assistance. Spending time with your parents or other role models will help you to learn from the experiences of others.
Lucky Number637
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Leo
With the Moon passing through your ninth house of travel and adventure, many of you will have your minds on far away places. Well, at least dreaming is free, so go ahead and enjoy your flights of fancy. This is a good day to enjoy the foods and traditions of different cultures, so consider trying a new restaurant or renting a foreign movie. Higher education, legal matters, and publishing are all favoured.
Lucky Number157
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Virgo
The Moon in your eighth house of power and money stirs up trouble today. You can expect to make little progress in your goals, especially when dealing with the Powers That Be. This is not a good time to ask favors, although you can subvert the power-hungry if you couch your request in terms of what benefits helping you will bring to them if they assist you.
Lucky Number158
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Libra
The Moon illuminates your seventh house of marriage and partnerships, placing the focus on significant others in your life. This can be a day for romantic surprises, so go ahead and treat your favourite person to something special. Try not to tread on certain people's toes. Make the effort to be in harmony with your loved ones now, as communication and intent are subject to misunderstanding. Make every minute you spend together count.
Lucky Number957
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Scorpio
The nurturing Moon lights up your sixth house of health and service, encouraging you to be more health conscious now. Try eliminating processed foods from your diet to improve your overall condition. Packages cakes and processed meats never taste as good as fresh, anyway. Of course, it is hard to beat the convenience of prepackaged foods... if you have to buy them, try organic.
Lucky Number698
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Sagittarius
With the Moon in playful Aries and your fifth house of pleasure and romance, today can be fun and lighthearted. It will be easier to express yourself and your creativity as Mars energizes the Sun, though struggles over money and power could be a pest. Writers and artists among you may have highly original, exciting ideas. Spending time with siblings and neighbors may not be easy, but will be enjoyable if you perk up your friendly side.
Lucky Number652
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Capricorn
With the Moon sailing through your fourth house of family, it is time to make home improvements. First, you must really get a feel for what needs to be done. Some may need to work on the physical structure of the abode, while others need to tend to the denizens who live there. Put your home and family first today and you will be pleasantly surprised by the results. Otherwise, you will be struggling to maintain your personal power and control.
Lucky Number420
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Aquarius
The emotional Moon activates your third house of communication, encouraging you to talk about what is on your mind. If you need to clear the air with a friend, now is a good time to do it. Both the written word and the spoken word will open doors for you, so let your charm and wit speak for you. Just remember that the truth in your expression is more important that the style.
Lucky Number845
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Pisces
The Moon lights your second house of personal finances, focusing energy on material possessions today. Many Fish have come to understand the nature of things: the more you share and give to the needy, the more you seem to have, when you're in need. In celebration of your many blessings, donate a box or two of items you no longer need to the poor.
Comments