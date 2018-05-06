Horoscopes for Sunday, May 6, 2018

Aries
You may feel an extra jolt of psychic energy as the Sun connects with Neptune. Even if you don't see literal visions of the future, you can certainly use your imagination to come up with advanced ideas. It won't be hard to feel in tune with those around you, especially if you are working together for a good cause. Avoid crossing powerful men; unexpected conflict could develop, for Mars is under pressure.
Lucky Number953
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Taurus
The changing Moon slips into your tenth house of status and reputation, putting your career in the spotlight. Even if you're a housewife or househusband, your standing in the community may come into focus later today. People will notice your compassionate, charitable side as the Sun links up with spiritual Neptune. Remember that what you give to the Universe is always returned to you, so keep your temper if problems arise at home or in the family.
Lucky Number854
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Gemini
The Twins are popular today, especially the ones who are generous with friends and co-workers! It'll be fun to spend money on entertainment, but be careful about how many rounds of drinks you buy. It's one thing to be generous, but quite another to spend a week's earnings on revelry. You can make a good impression without breaking the bank.
Lucky Number238
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Cancer
Your instincts about personal relationships should be right on target today; the Sun and Neptune are joining forces. Pay attention to what your gut tells you regarding your personal relationships as well as business matters now. Sometimes our minds do not see what our hearts can.
Lucky Number843
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Leo
The Moon enters your seventh house of marriage and partnerships today, bringing space for a romantic rendezvous. Why not have lunch with someone special? Even if you are single, all important relationships are improved by this energy. Make a date to spend time with someone important to you today, it's a good way to wake up the week!
Lucky Number186
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Virgo
You can make progress at work despite and unpredictable co-worker's trouble making. Take a few deep breaths and prepare to do some explaining as the group will want to know exactly why your ideas are superior. Not everyone is capable of your laser beam analysis and perfect logic, so be patient with those who are not Mercury-ruled!
Lucky Number995
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Libra
Enjoy yourself as the Moon enters your fifth house of pleasure, inspiring and refreshing your soul. Many of you will choose to simply relax today, allowing others to come to you rather than going out yourself. A lazy afternoon in a hammock or curled up on the sofa reading a good book is just the thing to help you rest... there is always more work to do tomorrow, so enjoy the ease of today.
Lucky Number411
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Scorpio
The ties that connect you to your family should be especially strong today while the maternal Moon zips through your fourth house of home and family. Intuition is strong, so pay attention to any hunches you might have now. The past has a funny way of influencing the present and the future, so take a good, long look at yours. Where have you been and where would you like to go?
Lucky Number215
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Sagittarius
The changing Moon enters original Aquarius and your third house of communication, stimulating your need to discuss and debate. Be wary of offending your nearest and dearest, as Mars is under pressure. Don't be surprised if you find yourself pondering the meaning of it all. Stay out of the law courts and avoid those who are hell bent on converting you.
Lucky Number368
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Capricorn
You may be feeling insecure about your finances once the changing Moon enters your second house of personal resources, but remember, it's only money. Sure, you need a certain amount of it to survive, but most Capricorns I know do more than just survive. Capricorn achieves and conquers, but the lessons you have been learning have to do with internal power rather than the external kind.
Lucky Number269
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Aquarius
Once the changing Moon enters your first house of personality, you should feel renewed. Now is your time to shine, so don't be afraid to draw attention to yourself. Do be sensitive to the needs of your most significant other, who may be feeling neglected. The more you give, the more you will receive in return. Keep your intention pure and watch good karma come rushing your way.
Lucky Number975
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Pisces
The Moon moves through Aquarius and your twelfth house of secrets and the subconscious, making this a good day to look inward. Dreams you have over the next two days could reveal much, so write down anything you remember upon waking. It's time to recharge your spiritual batteries once again; allow yourself the time you need to rejuvenate and refresh your mind and body.
