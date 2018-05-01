Horoscopes for Tuesday, May 1, 2018

Aries
Hey, it's May Day, or for the more traditional Rams among you, Beltane. This day is a holiday in many parts and with the Moon moving into adventurous Sagittarius, it's time for you to make a splash. Nothing much is happening in the cosmos today, so it's pretty much up to you how big a splash it is! Mars gives you a push into a romantic, devil-may-care feeling, so tonight should be fabulous!
Lucky Number708
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Taurus
The Month of May is your month, and May Day has always been a time of celebration, so pleasure-loving Bulls need to get their skates on. Even if you are not so fond of pleasure (you?), you can still get out and celebrate. Make sure you don't get your wires crossed. It's a great day for visiting a cultural show, or just to stay home and enjoy some spicy ethnic food. Don't be too extravagant if you have friends over. They'll be happy with a beer, so no need to break out the French champagne.
Lucky Number804
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Gemini
Well, it's May Day, so don't let the cosmos put a damper on your wit and charm. This day, known as Beltane in the old Celtic world, has been a day of celebration since time immemorial. Mercury is under pressure from the Moon, so be sure to get your directions straight. It could be quite a mystical night, so crank up those ouija boards. Light up a bonfire and jump through it, hooting. Then you'll be in the swing of things.
Lucky Number459
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Cancer
It's the first of May, dear Crabs, which has been a time of general celebrations since Noah was a boy. This said, the cosmos is feeling a touch grumpy, which might signal cross words with friends, or petty problems with a partner. Don't get the Beltane blues! Be sure you get out and have a blast, as May Day only comes once a year!
Lucky Number995
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Leo
May Day, or Beltane as it's known in Celtic circles, has been a day of celebration and festivity since prehistoric times. That makes it a fabulous time to gather your pride around you and make sweet music together. There's nothing to stop you Lions having a roaring good time!
Lucky Number152
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Virgo
May Day is a lively time for most of us. After all, it's been one of the Big Ones since Adam was a lad. Racy celebration, bonfire hopping and handfasting have all been part of the ancient art of enjoying Beltane, as it's known in the Celtic communities. With the Moon heading into Sagittarius, taking potshots at Mercury, your life-ruler, going out might be a bit risky. You'd be better off inviting the gang over to your place, for a fabulous fiery festive feast.
Lucky Number321
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Libra
Now it's May Day, so sociable Librans would do well to whip up a fiery celebration somewhere in the neighborhood. Or just go to a local party if you don't feel like organizing one yourself. The ancient feast of Beltane is still celebrated far and wide (right across the globe, really), so get into the swing of things. With Venus in Gemini, lively attractions will come in twos! But Mercury's under pressure! Uh oh. How will you ever make up your mind and choose between them?
Lucky Number089
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Scorpio
The mysteries of May have always been celebrated on this day, which is named for the ancient goddess, Maia. The old Celtic name for May Day is Beltane, the fiery light of the year, marked by bonfires and fervent celebrations, feasting and fiery delights. Drummers' and dancers' delights, it goes without saying. This time is the focal point of the Other for Scorpio, so spend quality time with your love, making the most of tonight's powerful, thrumming cosmic joy.
Lucky Number179
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Sagittarius
The Moon's moving into your sign and your personal magnetism is high. And it's a time of fiery celebrations, feasting and fun! Gosh. It's May Day, the ancient festival honoring the light, named for the goddess Maia. Jupiter, your life-ruler, is stimulated but don't let your enthusiasm create rifts in the family, or upsets in the domicile. Be careful what you say, as the cosmic energies will amplify it and with Mercury under pressure, misunderstandings are rife. Just chill, and leave the talking to others. Let love rule.
Lucky Number240
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Capricorn
It's May Day, so the boys are a-boppin and the girls are all gaa-gaa. Yay, it's May Day, when fiery festivities and frolicking fun are good for the Goat. Even though you may have been down in the dumps, with the Moon in your twelfth house, make the effort to get out and enjoy yourself. If you are not in the mood for fun, spend time in quiet relaxation, perhaps investigating the secrets of the ancient times.
Lucky Number481
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Aquarius
A fiery Sagittarian Moon shines down on May Day, the ancient festival of frolicking and fun. It's the ideal day to get together with friends and dance around the bonfire till the wee, wee hours. You need to get off the computer for a while and enjoy the old ways of having fun. Don't go overboard and break the bank, as extravagant Jupiter is under pressure in your second house of personal finances. Dancing, singing, drumming and doing what comes naturally would be the best way to celebrate this powerful festivity.
Lucky Number418
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Pisces
Merry May is here and so we all need to celebrate! May Day has been a time of fun and festivity since the days of the ancient Romans and Greeks, who honored the light through the goddess Maia, after whom the month of May is named. Have a wonderful time, dancing, singing and dining, but don't drink too much, as Jupiter in your sign is dancing with the Moon. This might cause mayhem in your circle, so enjoy your alcohol in moderation, if you drink.
