Horoscopes for Monday, April 16, 2018

Aries
The New Moon heralds new beginnings. For Ariens the sky's the only limit. It could be anything from starting a new relationship to rationalizing your worklife, or changes at home, or maybe a whole new home. Think big and don't let anything, or anyone stand in the way of your goals. As if you would......
Lucky Number794
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Taurus
The New Moon in Aries highlights stress or anxiety that has been on the boil just below the surface and it's best to seek help from someone you trust on this matter. Above all, be prepared to face some facts about yourself. A new feeling of freedom will reward your efforts, if you honestly examine both yourself and the relevant situation.
Lucky Number217
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Gemini
The inspired ideas are still coming thick and fast even if they have a somewhat offbeat flavor today. Don't get all conventional Gemini, and reject the kookie ideas as improbable: they could turn out to be some of the best, most feasible you've come up with yet. Write down your ideas so you don't forget them. There's a friend who's on the right wavelength to help you make your fantasies a reality.
Lucky Number127
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Cancer
Today's New Moon occurs in your tenth house of career and reputation, combining with Pluto to help you bring about changes in your work environment. Some of you may be considering going into business for yourselves, while others are contemplating a job change. Even if you are a stay-at-home mum or dad, you can change your image and improve the way you handle your responsibilities for the better this month.
Lucky Number727
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Leo
Today's New Moon brings changes and chances your way. The following month could see you swamped with opportunities, and the hardest part will be deciding which ones to take! Travel, education, matters philosophical; all of these could engage you. If you get to the end of the next few weeks without starting in some wonderful new direction or other, it could only be because you weren't looking when opportunity knocked!
Lucky Number499
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Virgo
Today's New Moon places the focus squarely on your finances it's time to accept that you have to make long term financial plans, no matter how boring or onerous. If finance isn't your forte, don't be afraid to seek advice from someone who is financially secure, or from a professional. Granted, it's not a sexy subject, but you have to start thinking beyond tonight's take-away pizza and ask yourself, how much would I save, if I cooked dinner instead?
Lucky Number699
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Libra
Today's New Moon brings excellent opportunities to express yourself and improve your most significant relationships. With the power of Pluto helping you to see through to the heart of the matter, you can better decide what is best for you. You may need to be more direct and decisive than you are normally, but you'll be relieved at the increased honesty you experience in communication.
Lucky Number369
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Scorpio
Today's New Moon gives you an opportunity to improve your health and your income. With powerful Pluto blending with the energy of the lunation, you can change your life for the better. As you mature, your values change, and it just may be that you have learned to value the very things it will take for you to live long and prosper. Celebrate a new beginning!
Lucky Number537
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Sagittarius
Today's New Moon activates your fifth house of love, creativity and luck. You may be feeling extremely lucky as powerful Pluto adds strength to the lunation; if you play the odds you may be about to win big. Opportunities in love may come your way, but there are no promises of happily ever after. This is a time for fun and laughter, so don't take anything too seriously.
Lucky Number230
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Capricorn
Today's New Moon will give you the opportunity to begin anew in very personal areas of your life. With the power of Pluto helping you to overcome subconscious fears and tendencies, you should be able to break out of destructive patterns of behavior. It may be behavior that you are not engaging in that's keeping you from reaching your greatest potential.
Lucky Number145
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Aquarius
Today's New Moon brings the potential for any upsets from the recent past to be reasonably negotiated and settled. If you're equally eager to listen as you are to talk, you can mend a rift with someone in such a way that everyone feels they're in a win-win situation. Don't be afraid to be the first to say sorry: over the next couple of weeks you'll notice that you've earned significant respect for doing so.
Lucky Number726
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Pisces
Today's New Moon gives you an opportunity to improve your finances. With the power of transforming Pluto adding flavor to the lunation, you may see your Cinderella story come true after all. If you allow the universe to work its magic, you will soon be able to contribute to all your favourite charities. Just remember that selfless service is your key to prosperity.
Comments