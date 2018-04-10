Horoscopes for Tuesday, April 10, 2018

Aries
Have you got a stack of notes on scraps of paper littering your desk or telephone table that need to be filed, or trashed or put into some sort of order? Well, today's the day! Your mind will deal wonderfully with minutiae and detail - and anything that's been sitting in your mental overdue tray for a while. Fiddly hobbies that require focus and dexterity will be pleasurable, and possibly even profitable. Get to work.
Lucky Number572
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Taurus
You'll win Brownie points today if you listen to your intuition, but you may need to keep the source of your inspiration to yourself, especially if workplace attitudes don't approve of hunches... Because of this intuitive sensitivity, some Bulls may find that they attract people who want to confide in them, or just pour out their heart today. Someone close to you could do with your care and inspiration.
Lucky Number100
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Gemini
You seem to spend most of your time in that mercurial mind, but what's new? Today is one of those days when you'll probably feel all your brain cogs are superbly well-oiled, so it's a perfect opportunity for making plans or analyzing crucial issues. Your mind is dancing and you can't put a step wrong, so long as the information you get is accurate. Don't become so involved with details that's it's hard to see the overall picture. Control the tendency to exaggerate. All in all, progress is likely, one way or another.
Lucky Number408
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Cancer
Good times can be had with your friends and associates, so join your favourite crowd for lunch. Your partner will want to be included, so don't forget the love of your life. Business is favoured, especially with those older or more experienced than you are. Above all, this is not a time to be alone. Get out there and make connections! You won't be sorry.
Lucky Number082
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Leo
Whether you're a rocket scientist or a sixth grader, you're likely to feel restless and frustrated today. Duty makes demands on everyone and if you're Leo, you won't be able to charm your way out of today's demands. Okay, if you're a sixth grader, you might be able to get away with a bit of daydreaming, but if you're a brain surgeon, would you mind just keeping your mind on the job there please! If lack of appropriate feedback or respect is aggravating you, speak up; you don't have to take it.
Lucky Number364
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Virgo
Today offers what most Virgoans love; the combination of highly imaginative plotting, coupled with realistic planning. Such an auspicious combination of energies is only limited by fear and you should have plenty of courage today. Anything is possible if your faith in yourself and your abilities is strong, backed up by sheer persistence. Go for it!
Lucky Number604
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Libra
Most Librans will feel as though they are headed in the right direction, even if it means having to step out in blind faith. Some of you may be very aware of the intense forces that are working to change your life; I don't blame you if you're hiding underneath the bedclothes and peeking out between your fingers. Never fear, Fair Libra. All will work out as the Universe intends.
Lucky Number748
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Scorpio
Mercury and Saturn are under pressure today, so there could be conflict in both the career environment as well as with partners and opponents. It is a good idea to be on good terms those you must deal with. You may not be in the mood to compromise or cooperate during the next few days, so patch things up now.
Lucky Number717
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Sagittarius
Many of you are making real progress at work and in your finances; even those who stay at home will find that they're able to save money and run the household more efficiently. By next week, matters involving your job and your health will be reaching a peak, so prepare now. Imagine that you are climbing a mountain and you are nearing the summit... the view will be spectacular when you arrive!
Lucky Number364
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Capricorn
The universe is sending much love your way as Venus dances in your fifth house. This is a time when dreams can come true for the Saturn-ruled, who spend so much time paying for the debts of society. While others run screaming from transits of Saturn, most of you have learned how to embrace the Lord of Karma.
Lucky Number354
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Aquarius
You may find yourself startled by your own hunches or instincts today. It's almost as if you're psychic: you know those kind of days - just as you're thinking about an old friend, they ring? Don't just put it down to coincidence, your gut feelings will serve you well today, and possibly be of use to others, too.
Lucky Number405
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Pisces
The Moon is less than happy with Venus in your third house of communication, making for less than pleasant conversation today. Friends and associates can be instrumental in bringing you important information, but they can also speak the words you need to hear. Encouragement, support, and mutual respect are the key words for the day.
