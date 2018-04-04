Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Wednesday, April 4, 2018

AccuWeather

April 04, 2018 02:27 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

You are likely to be involved in altruistic activities. Chances are that it will be more than generalized philosophizing or posting a donation off to the Animal Welfare people. Someone is likely to be much in need of your direct help and you'll be only to happy to put yourself out to assist. It's also a time for deep thought and reflection. Many an Arien is on the road to becoming a valuable activist for the wellbeing of the environment, animals and the underprivileged everywhere.

Lucky Number

841

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Your normally excellent capacity to maintain sharp, prolonged focus on work is wobbly, wafty and out of sorts today. It's definitely not the day to star in a quiz show or attempt a cryptic crossword puzzle. If it's at all possible to organize your day around short, sharp bursts of concentration on a variety of tasks, do so. You're actually likely to find yourself feeling quite bored if you approach work with your usual singlemindedness. Lighten up and let today just flow.

Lucky Number

202

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Somehow, the troubles and feelings of yesterday seem to follow you into this new day and you may feel repressed and misunderstood. It does seem you just have to put up and shut up for the moment. Find ways to soothe those frustrations that don't involve others if possible, to avoid further misunderstandings. If you confide your frustrations to someone, be sure they have your well being in mind.

Lucky Number

446

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Emotional Venus clashes with penetrating Pluto, contributing to intense feelings today. You and your love are coming at the relationship from different approaches, but as the day draws on the power of Venus brings sensual joy and a fabulous feast. So you can kiss and make up and all will be well.

Lucky Number

419

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Leo

July 23-August 22

If anyone thinks you, King of the Beasts, can be a pushover and taken for granted today, boy! will they get their head bitten off. Your mind and heart need room to move and the freedom of time to yourself. Something is percolating within you that needs to be defined and find expression. Try not to force what's bubbling up inside. Let it just bubble over, as and when it will.

Lucky Number

207

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Leo

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Many a Virgo will finish the day with a Cheshire Cat grin, knowing they've achieved most of their goals. If you've paced yourself during the day you won't be too exhausted, just happily tired. You'll find satisfaction in the cooperative atmosphere at work, and all in all, it should be a particularly satisfying day.

Lucky Number

282

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Libra

September 23-October 22

Venus your life-ruler clashes with penetrating Pluto today, but the happy Sagittarian Moon is on your side, thank heavens!. You may not know how you know something - you simply know it under these influences. Relationships with your siblings or neighbors may be affected. You may surprise yourself by expressing yourself with great force today, making an impact like your opposite sign of Aries.

Lucky Number

790

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

The line between what is mine and yours may get a bit fuzzy as sensual Venus and intense Pluto clash today. If possessiveness and materialism are among your faults, you can expect them to rise to the surface. The trick to transcending those uncomfortable feelings is to realize that the things of true value are of the spirit and can never be taken away.

Lucky Number

103

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

The emotional Moon dances with sensual Venus, bringing fun and games. But a clash with powerful Pluto stirs intense feelings and potential financial blocks. You may have to make compromises at work despite the fact that your ideas are both creative and innovative; this may be a case of the irresistible force meeting up with the immovable object. Your health may be suffering, so take all factors into consideration. Find a balance.

Lucky Number

321

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

You may need to slow down as the sensitive Moon slides through your twelfth house of secrets and solitude today. Your lunar low cycle has begun, so make an effort to recharge your spiritual batteries. Be sure to get enough rest and to surround yourself with the things that help you to relax. You may be unusually tense during the next twenty four to forty eight hours.

Lucky Number

292

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Your feelings toward someone special will be brimming with warmth and high hopes. You might be overwhelmed with gratitude, or perhaps it's something more along the lines of a romance blooming to the point of commitment. Alternatively, it could just be someone standing by you who shows loyalty you didn't know they felt. Either way, it's a day for warm fuzzies.

Lucky Number

856

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Even if you have the day off, you may feel the increased heat in your tenth house of career and reputation. As Venus is supported by the Moon in her clash with powerful Pluto, you are likely to experience very strong feelings. If you encounter an authority figure, be prepared to endure a less-than-pleasant experience. Many of you will be involved in a power struggle with a neighbor or sibling now.

Lucky Number

105

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Pisces

  Comments  