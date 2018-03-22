Horoscopes for Thursday, March 22, 2018

Aries
Do your best to keep your cool today, otherwise annoying silly things will really get on your nerves. It's one of those trying days when people are irritating and you're sorely tempted to say so, but will that achieve anything? Clear the air if you're really provoked or someone has stepped out of line, but don't let yourself get worked up over trivial matters.
Lucky Number833
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Taurus
It's another day when money is a source of friction, but this time the stakes are raised. Maybe you're annoyed by the way a loved one seems to be wasting their cash on what you consider to be fripperies, or you're wondering how to pay a bill or debt. You won't be able to think straight until you've calmed down, but that may be easier said than done.
Lucky Number229
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Gemini
Once again you're having problems with someone in power or authority. You seem to be rubbing each other up the wrong way, especially if you can't actually come out with it and say what's bugging you. However, you need to be sensible about this. Can you really afford to get this person's back up, especially if they could make life difficult for you? No, you can't.
Lucky Number760
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Cancer
Things that you've tried to push to the back of your mind make themselves felt today, putting you on edge and making you feel fractious. It's no good sweeping these problems under the mental carpet because you'll still know they're there. Instead, you need to do something positive about them, whether that involves finding solutions or accepting that there's nothing more you can do.
Lucky Number272
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Leo
There's a lot of emotional tension in the air today and it's bound to end in a scene sooner or later. Maybe you should hurry things along and clear the air quickly, so you can get on with the rest of your day. Do your best to be straightforward and honest, rather than confrontational and aggressive, otherwise you'll put the other person on the defensive and make them feel they're being attacked. And perhaps they are?
Lucky Number115
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Virgo
There have been some fractious moments recently and unfortunately you get a repeat performance today. It's important to find out what's going on so you can do something about it. You should also allow others to let off steam because encouraging them to bottle up their feelings will only prolong the agony for everyone concerned. All the same, don't say or do things in the heat of the moment that you'll regret when you've simmered down again.
Lucky Number722
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Libra
There aren't enough hours in the day for you to do everything you want, and it's very frustrating. Try not to take out your ire on people who don't deserve it, especially if it's just one of those things. If you discover that you're working hard while a certain person sits around with their feet up, you really won't be happy and may have good reason to lose your rag. Even so, don't make a federal case out of it.
Lucky Number094
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Scorpio
There's a lot of tension in the air and it's strongest when you're with the people you care about the most. What's going on? Do you think you've got the right to tell someone what to do or is the boot on the other foot? You need to clear the air over this, but try to do it without starting a major argument that leads to further resentment and ill feeling.
Lucky Number375
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Sagittarius
If you were irritated by someone's unreliability yesterday, you'll feel even more annoyed today. Or maybe other domestic matters are getting to you. Well, something that happens today will be the final straw, making you lose your temper and stamp your feet. You need to get things off your chest but don't get so rattled that you make the situation worse than it is already.
Lucky Number264
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Capricorn
Pace yourself today otherwise tiny irritations and minor hassles will start to feel like major stumbling blocks. You will also lose your temper with people for no good reason, which isn't fair on them and won't show you in a very favorable light. The fact is that you're trying to cram too many activities into too small a time frame, and you're starting to feel frazzled and panicky. Something has got to give, so what's it going to be?
Lucky Number153
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Aquarius
Feelings are running high, thanks to the highly charged emotions of a certain person. They've got themselves into quite a state and are getting their knickers in a twist for no good reason, at least as far as you can see. Should you humor them or tell them to lighten up? You're unlikely to get through the day without losing your temper, so could it be that one or two things are rattling you at the moment too?
Lucky Number185
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Pisces
It's another day when you're so busy gritting your teeth with irritation that you're in danger of getting lockjaw. Yesterday's tensions have risen slightly, making you feel that you have only one option left -- to lose your temper in a truly noisy and volcanic way! Fine, if it will make you feel better, but don't get so agitated that you say and do things that make the situation even worse than it was to start with.
