Horoscopes for Wednesday, January 24, 2018

January 24, 2018

January 24, 2018 02:27 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

All might be simmering along for Mr, Mrs or Ms Rambunctious but don't be fooled. On the bell of evening, the Moon shifts into Taurus and what do you know? The style and tactic that was fine before just doesn't work now. It's your judgement that may be at fault. While the moonlight falters around the orbs of nebulous Neptune and warrior Mars, you might call a spade a shovel and then put it through your foot ... or someone else's while your own is in your mouth. Lie down. Apply a cold compress.

Lucky Number

330

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Taurus

April 20-May 20

If you've been out of sorts or a bit severe of late, then Venus the Lady of the Heavens changes sign to lift your spirits and bring a dose of personal magnetism. Later in the day, the Moon shifts into your own sign as well to make you a more luminous body. There could be a change of mood or a shift of feeling for you. This could bring intense interactions with partners. A bit of a squabble or something much sweeter. Don't indulge in consumables or you'll pay.

Lucky Number

386

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Charging here and charging there, one of you doing something while the other is thinking about something else all together. Oh, what it is to be the twins! Scorpio keeps secrets from the world but you can keep them from yourself. Never let the left hand know and all that. As evening comes on, your mood shifts. Perhaps it's time for a little more of an inner cycle in which you can contemplate what it is that makes you tick. You might have to drift a bit to find the answer.

Lucky Number

909

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Cancer

June 22-July 22

The flurry of the day may continue unabated for all you scurrying little crabs. Duty must be done and tasks must be completed. You certainly can work hard when you need to. However, Lady Venus has shifted from brilliant Aquarius to creative Pisces. Spend the evening unwinding with a bit of music and dancing. The Moon in Taurus calls you to friends, associations and groups. There could be uncertainty or hidden tension among people and you're sensitive to this. Just swirl around it tonight.

Lucky Number

795

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Leo

July 23-August 22

You Lions are known for strong attitudes and stubborn determination, but the Heavens are calling you to a rethink on some matter that is close to your heart. You've perhaps been through difficulties with someone close to you or an associate and made up your mind what to do. Was that the right solution? There is some kind of softening process at work here and perhaps the real issue is about conceding some measure of power or control, more than you are used to. Take all this to heart and consider.

Lucky Number

553

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Something's got your brain ticking over but there's no satisfactory solution on the horizon. Venus may provide the answer. The Lady of the Heavens glides into your partnership house, indicating that problems may be solved by joint effort or just put aside because of the pleasure of someone else's company. Putting worries aside is not exactly your forte, but the virgin is often drawn to partnership with those who have very different attitudes. As the evening comes, don't worry! Be happy!

Lucky Number

318

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Libra

September 23-October 22

Squabbles or little difficulties with partners, children or co-workers might keep the day ticking over nicely, thank you. Just deal with them and behave as though you know the solution to any difficulty regardless of whether you do or not. You'll probably get away with it as long as you don't push things too far. The evening changes in accord with the Moon and Lady Venus to set the scene for social pleasures at the very least. You could arrange a seduction after six. It's in the stars.

Lucky Number

185

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

There will be nagging details to attend to. The little matters of work and the daily routine are rising up like tiny flames to be extinguished quickly so as to prevent the bigger blaze taking hold. On the other hand, Lady Venus swans into your creative house and demands a little pleasure and entertainment on your behalf as a relief from all the humdrum stuff! What does a scorpion do? Spend the day taking care of business and then devote the evening to the pursuits of leisure and pleasure.

Lucky Number

833

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

The day could start out being about what you want and would like to occur. Yet, it could easily finish by being about simply meeting the demands and obligations of the tasks at hand. You may have to work around the demands of your home life yet give it enough room to be part of the action. Telling a centaur what to do is a risky business at the best of times, but sometimes things just have to be done, even by a freewheeling being such as yourself.

Lucky Number

725

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

You might be at cross purposes with yourself or with loved ones. This could show up as frustration or just plain irritability. Don't give into it, but do let it move through your system. Breathe deeply. Express what you feel then let it go. The mood shifts as evening comes around. Lady Venus favors you with contacts and communication, visits and social gatherings. All the hot blood passes, especially if you're in good company. People may want you to lend an ear. Do! You can do them good.

Lucky Number

919

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Leo

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

You're out there doing it, on the charge and cutting a swathe through the lot. Then, we come to the moment when the sun starts to droop toward the horizon and everything goes off the rails. Emotions take over, yours or someone else's. You might bring a bad vibe home from work without realizing it. You might just get a little lost in yourself and lose focus. Gear down and blob out ... a rapid change of pace but it will be for the best. If there's a strong male figure around, don't take him on.

Lucky Number

123

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Lady Venus blesses you today with a month long visit to your sign, bringing a touch of atmosphere and mystique to all you finny ones out there. Maybe there's also some thoughts about work and where you're going that slot into all of this somehow. Make the most of this boom in personal magnetism (although your sign is generally known for its quality of fascination). Use the aura that you carry to ask for what you want and angle for what others might seem reluctant to give. It could be your day.

Lucky Number

992

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Virgo

