Horoscopes for Monday, November 6, 2017

Aries
Someone's thought processes are operating in a very erratic and eccentric fashion today. You might even start to wonder if they've lost the plot, because they don't seem to have a clue what they're talking about. Or are they being totally visionary and brilliant? Be wary about dismissing anything that you don't understand now because it could have something to teach you.
Lucky Number370
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Taurus
If you're a typical Taurean you like to know where you stand. But that isn't the way things are today, particularly when dealing with loved ones and friends. In fact, certain people seem to be going out of their way to shock you, do the opposite of what you suggest and generally try your patience to the limit. There's nothing you can do about this except go with the flow. But can you?
Lucky Number576
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Gemini
Is someone being brilliant or barmy? It's difficult to tell because they're completely off the wall right now and you can't make head or tail of what they're saying. There's also a chance that they're deliberately trying to wind you up by saying things that will make your hackles rise. If you start to behave this way, be prepared for the consequences.
Lucky Number777
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Cancer
Life could get a bit hectic today, and you'll feel like a juggler with too many balls in the air. You'll have to cope with many different demands on your time, and plenty of other distractions to boot. What starts off as a mundane chore might end up being a total pain in the neck, or someone could drop a bombshell that causes a chain reaction leading to chaos. Try some deep breathing!
Lucky Number321
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Leo
It seems that a loved one is taking a perverse delight in speaking out of turn or making announcements that send your eyebrows into orbit. It will be difficult to avoid reacting in exactly the way they want and going off the deep end. But if you stop yourself rising to the bait, you'll pull the rug out from under them and leave them feeling completely flummoxed. Then the joke will be on them!
Lucky Number585
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Virgo
You may love someone to bits but you aren't so keen on them today because they're so outspoken and controversial. They seem to be going out of their way to tread on your toes, throw the cat among the pigeons and generally make a nuisance of themselves. Are you outraged because they're deliberately being rude or because their frank comments make uncomfortable listening?
Lucky Number376
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Libra
Are you trying to cram too much into the day? Are you coping with a seemingly endless string of interruptions? Or is an electrical appliance playing up? Whatever is happening now, it's almost guaranteed to try your patience and make you want to tear your hair out. The more het up you become, the more these irritations will get under your skin. Keep calm!
Lucky Number687
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Scorpio
Take care if you're shopping today Scorpio, because you'll be easily distracted. For instance, you might forget all about the things you intended to buy, because you're so intrigued by the items that are on offer, even if you don't want them. If you take someone along for company they may turn out to be more of a hindrance than a help for some reason.
Lucky Number941
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Sagittarius
A loved one has some revolutionary or shocking things to say today, so prepare yourself. They're in a rebellious mood and, to make matters worse, their mouth is working much faster than their brain. Actually, there's every chance that you're the one who's raising eyebrows and causing a stir. Ask yourself what you're trying to achieve.
Lucky Number577
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Capricorn
Someone is quite outspoken today. How tedious. Is this goose going out of his (or her) way to be controversial and contentious, or just looking for an argument in order to liven up their day? Nevertheless, you should do your best to be open-minded, and to listen to what this person is really saying. It may contain some uncomfortable truths.
Lucky Number785
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Aquarius
Has a certain person taken leave of their senses? You could be forgiven for thinking so because they seem to be talking nonsense. They may also be going out of their way to stir up controversy or raise your hackles by making statements that are calculated to offend or shock you. There's a financial mix-up that needs to be sorted out.
Lucky Number429
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Pisces
You're extremely resistant to what someone is telling you today. Maybe you completely disagree with their opinions, you think they're talking total nonsense, or you're horrified by what they're saying. Be careful because you could easily become locked in a stubborn battle of wills with this person, in which neither of you is prepared to yield a single inch.
