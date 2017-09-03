Horoscopes for Sunday, September 3, 2017

Aries
Popularity is a double edged sword so take care, as Venus in your sign is activated by the reactive Moon. There are those who smile and show you a friendly face but secretly are jealous of you... guard against false friends and flatterers. This is a good time to go out and be seen, but be sure to mind your manners. People are watching and taking notes.
Lucky Number206
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Taurus
The Moon continues to trek through your ninth house, urging you to make plans for tomorrow. The ninth house also rules writing and publishing... have you considered writing your memoirs? You don't have to be famous to pen the highlights (and low lights) of your life; consider doing this for your children, as diaries and journals are often the most treasured possession of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Lucky Number933
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Gemini
The Moon continues through your eighth house of sex, power and money today, making you a bit edgy. Some Archers will want to go out on the prowl this evening... just be reasonable and don't get into any trouble. Business opportunities or responsibilities may present themselves just as you are heading out the door... it might be worth it to stay an extra hour to tie up loose ends.
Lucky Number105
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Cancer
Romance may give way to passion as the Moon lights your seventh house of marriage and then moves into your eighth house of sex and intimacy today. If you play your cards right, you can enjoy a deepening involvement with your significant other. Those of you on the singles scene will find that this is a good time to see what someone special is doing this weekend! You might find yourself with an unexpected first date.
Lucky Number087
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Leo
Part of improving your health is making time for rest and relaxation. If at all possible, set aside some time today to do absolutely nothing. Yes, you read that right; everyone knows from time to time, the even the indefatigable Water Bearer must stop all activity and simply lounge. Spend time in a hammock or swing and just be.
Lucky Number680
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Virgo
A visit from the muse is likely as the Moon inspires you, so let your creative juices flow. Children are a joy to be around, so be sure to spend some time with them, because they can remind you of what it is like to see the world through fresh eyes. If you don't feel like working today, don't worry - when the changing Moon enters your sixth house of health and service, you'll be ready to get back to business.
Lucky Number323
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Libra
Take a few deep breaths and count to ten as many times as you need today. Yesterday's problems should be improving but you may be a bit frazzled from all the stress. Your home can be your haven, so plan a quiet dinner by candlelight. Skip the nightly news, curl up in bed with a good book instead and keep the real world at bay.
Lucky Number336
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Scorpio
You may be under a great deal of pressure to perform, but there's nothing to fear - your resourceful and steady nature will save the day, so don't be intimidated. Like the tortoise who raced the hare, focus on the task at hand and don't be distracted if you want to win the race. This evening, treat yourself to a favourite meal.
Lucky Number635
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Sagittarius
The urge to splurge is strong today, so go ahead and indulge in a little luxury. Whether you choose a fat, fresh strawberry dipped in milk chocolate, a new pair of shoes or a computer game to spoil yourself with, everyone needs a treat once in a while. Enjoy!
Lucky Number897
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Capricorn
Everything continues to go your way as the Moon sails through Cancer. If you find you have excess energy, get out for a brisk walk or a bike ride this afternoon. Your creative abilities should be strong now, so try to channel them into your work. Spending time with friends and family can be rewarding, so make time for your personal relationships.
Lucky Number452
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Aquarius
Dreams you have in the early morning hours may tell you a lot about your inner motivations. You don't have to agree with Freud to know that sex is a basic drive that motivates much of our activity. Spend time analyzing and meditating on the impressions your dreams leave you with this morning. You might find in them a key to improving your life.
Lucky Number870
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Pisces
Spending time with good friends can be fun tonight but be careful, as it could turn out to be expensive. Your generosity will be appreciated, however, you should set limits before you start spending. You and a friend or associate may not see eye to eye, but that's no reason to spoil an otherwise jolly mood. Go out and have a good time.
