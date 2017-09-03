Horoscopes

September 3, 2017 2:26 AM

Horoscopes for Sunday, September 3, 2017

Aries

March 21-April 19

Popularity is a double edged sword so take care, as Venus in your sign is activated by the reactive Moon. There are those who smile and show you a friendly face but secretly are jealous of you... guard against false friends and flatterers. This is a good time to go out and be seen, but be sure to mind your manners. People are watching and taking notes.

Lucky Number

206

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Libra

Taurus

April 20-May 20

The Moon continues to trek through your ninth house, urging you to make plans for tomorrow. The ninth house also rules writing and publishing... have you considered writing your memoirs? You don't have to be famous to pen the highlights (and low lights) of your life; consider doing this for your children, as diaries and journals are often the most treasured possession of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Lucky Number

933

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Gemini

May 21-June 21

The Moon continues through your eighth house of sex, power and money today, making you a bit edgy. Some Archers will want to go out on the prowl this evening... just be reasonable and don't get into any trouble. Business opportunities or responsibilities may present themselves just as you are heading out the door... it might be worth it to stay an extra hour to tie up loose ends.

Lucky Number

105

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Romance may give way to passion as the Moon lights your seventh house of marriage and then moves into your eighth house of sex and intimacy today. If you play your cards right, you can enjoy a deepening involvement with your significant other. Those of you on the singles scene will find that this is a good time to see what someone special is doing this weekend! You might find yourself with an unexpected first date.

Lucky Number

087

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Leo

July 23-August 22

Part of improving your health is making time for rest and relaxation. If at all possible, set aside some time today to do absolutely nothing. Yes, you read that right; everyone knows from time to time, the even the indefatigable Water Bearer must stop all activity and simply lounge. Spend time in a hammock or swing and just be.

Lucky Number

680

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Virgo

August 23-September 22

A visit from the muse is likely as the Moon inspires you, so let your creative juices flow. Children are a joy to be around, so be sure to spend some time with them, because they can remind you of what it is like to see the world through fresh eyes. If you don't feel like working today, don't worry - when the changing Moon enters your sixth house of health and service, you'll be ready to get back to business.

Lucky Number

323

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Leo

Libra

September 23-October 22

Take a few deep breaths and count to ten as many times as you need today. Yesterday's problems should be improving but you may be a bit frazzled from all the stress. Your home can be your haven, so plan a quiet dinner by candlelight. Skip the nightly news, curl up in bed with a good book instead and keep the real world at bay.

Lucky Number

336

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

You may be under a great deal of pressure to perform, but there's nothing to fear - your resourceful and steady nature will save the day, so don't be intimidated. Like the tortoise who raced the hare, focus on the task at hand and don't be distracted if you want to win the race. This evening, treat yourself to a favourite meal.

Lucky Number

635

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aries

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

The urge to splurge is strong today, so go ahead and indulge in a little luxury. Whether you choose a fat, fresh strawberry dipped in milk chocolate, a new pair of shoes or a computer game to spoil yourself with, everyone needs a treat once in a while. Enjoy!

Lucky Number

897

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Leo

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Everything continues to go your way as the Moon sails through Cancer. If you find you have excess energy, get out for a brisk walk or a bike ride this afternoon. Your creative abilities should be strong now, so try to channel them into your work. Spending time with friends and family can be rewarding, so make time for your personal relationships.

Lucky Number

452

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Dreams you have in the early morning hours may tell you a lot about your inner motivations. You don't have to agree with Freud to know that sex is a basic drive that motivates much of our activity. Spend time analyzing and meditating on the impressions your dreams leave you with this morning. You might find in them a key to improving your life.

Lucky Number

870

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Spending time with good friends can be fun tonight but be careful, as it could turn out to be expensive. Your generosity will be appreciated, however, you should set limits before you start spending. You and a friend or associate may not see eye to eye, but that's no reason to spoil an otherwise jolly mood. Go out and have a good time.

Lucky Number

826

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Taurus

