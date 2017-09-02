Horoscopes for Saturday, September 2, 2017

Aries
Your friendships come into focus as the Moon enters coolhand Aquarius and your eleventh house of groups and associates. This is a good time to touch base with old friends as well as new ones, so make plans for a lunch or dinner date. However, don't try to mix business and pleasure as your well-meaning friends are likely to promise more than they can deliver.
Lucky Number589
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Taurus
Focus on matters at work as the changeable Moon enters Aquarius and your tenth house of career and reputation. Some Bulls may feel torn between family responsibilities and career ambitions at this time and if so, they need to try to find a compromise. You could be tempted to blow up at a troublesome co-worker this morning, but don't waste your energy on petty matters.
Lucky Number184
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Gemini
Take care not to overindulge in rich foods today as the Moon moves through intelligent Aquarius and your ninth house of travel and adventure. It may be easy to mistake feelings of frustration and boredom for feelings of hunger; feed your mind and soul before you overfeed your body. The perfect solution is to go to the library and check out a book on a subject that has always fascinated you. Happy reading!
Lucky Number345
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Cancer
The emotional Moon moves through your eighth house of sex, money and power, increasing the intensity. The next two days may find power struggles erupting, so proceed with caution. If you find yourself trying to control a situation, remember that your reactions are going to have more impact than your actions.
Lucky Number718
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Leo
It is important to make time to connect with your partner today as they need your attention. Don't let your own personal concerns stand in the way of a truly supportive relationship. Be there for others and they will be there when you need them. If you go out tonight, you will enjoy being seen in public.
Lucky Number870
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Virgo
Take a look at your daily habits as the mindful Moon moves through your sixth house of health and service. You won't be any good to others if you don't take care of yourself, so make an effort to ensure you are getting the rest, exercise and nutrition you need. Breaking bad habits is always easier if you begin good habits at the same time... do something positive for yourself today!
Lucky Number826
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Libra
The Moon enters Aquarius and your fifth house of romance and pleasure today, making tonight one of the most romantic of the month. Enjoy the day by indulging in a favorite restaurant or by ordering take-out... don't cook unless you derive lots of pleasure from creating in the kitchen. It's time to have some fun!
Lucky Number867
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Scorpio
The changing Moon enters your fourth house of home and family, urging you to spend some time with your clan. Some Rams might be considering working from home: just remember that work is work, no matter where you do it. You can be extra resourceful today, finding efficient uses for the materials you have at hand. Tonight is perfect for enjoying your home, your belongings and the fruits of your labour!
Lucky Number705
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Sagittarius
A busy schedule dominates your day as the Moon drifts through your third house of communication. The workplace may be a hotbed of tension and frustration, so try to avoid needless conflict with co-workers. Steer clear of debates unless you are prepared to be at odds for some time to come. You'll need to decide what is truly important to you today... don't let your ego be your guide!
Lucky Number388
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Capricorn
This can be a time of financial extravagance for the Goat as the moody Moon and generous Jupiter clash to increase your urge to splurge. Keep a firm grip on the purse strings, whether in the form of cold hard cash or easy credit. If you're resourceful you should have everything you need when you need it in the days to come!
Lucky Number949
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Aquarius
You should be gifted with incredible presence as the Moon passes into your first house of personality and you positively glow with lunar energy. Make the most of this time to shine. A challenge you are presented with at work can be turned around in your favor. People will be more willing to hear your side of the story, so don't be afraid to express yourself honestly.
Lucky Number389
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Pisces
A sense of peace can be yours as the Moon moves through your twelfth house of solitude. Your home can be a haven if you will allow it to be, so take comfort under your own roof. Surround yourself with beauty by bringing fresh flowers inside. Scented candles, soft music and fresh foods can also help you to relax and prepare for the next cycle.
