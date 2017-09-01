Horoscopes for Friday, September 1, 2017

Aries
Finding a balance between creativity and career should be easy today as the understanding Moon and noble Sun are dancing. Business efforts should go well as angels work behind the scenes on your behalf. If you can find the time to let your loved ones know you are thinking of them, they will be more understanding of your ambitions.
Lucky Number342
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Taurus
Seek balance in your life as transforming Pluto and stern Saturn are triggered by the passing Moon today; if you don't take good care of yourself, you are likely to fall ill. Be sure to get plenty of vitamin C, the proper amount of sleep and avoid alcoholic beverages. Accidents are likely to happen if you are travelling, so slow down and take precautions.
Lucky Number894
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Gemini
The Moon lights up your eighth house of sex, power and money today, focusing your attention on matters of life and death. Some Geminians may find their psychic faculties are stimulated as the Moon blends with mystical Neptune. If you find you are receiving unwanted psychic impressions, use prayer and meditation as a way to ground yourself more securely.
Lucky Number344
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Cancer
An attraction may be irresistible today as the reflective Moon combines with the noble Sun. As the cosmos urges you to take a chance on love, lunch for two at a quaint ethnic restaurant may provide just the right atmosphere and opportunity for a budding romance to blossom. Enjoy the giddy feelings.
Lucky Number465
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Leo
You may find inspiration while contemplating the lint in your bellybutton today. Don't be afraid to go through your junk drawer -- cleaning anything will lift you to your higher ground, so take a deep breath and dive in. If you are stuck in an office, clean your desk. You'll look busy and no one will know the difference.
Lucky Number347
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Virgo
You may want to take the day off for pleasure seeking, but with the Moon spooking Mars and Mercury, you need to work first and play later. A job well done today will earn you kudos, so don't resent what you are called to do. If you have children, you may find that you need to reel them in a bit now. As long as you teach with love, they will be grateful for your discipline.
Lucky Number721
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Libra
The Moon in your fourth house of home and family aspects Saturn in your sign, reminding you of who you are and where you came from. Many Librans are dealing with aging parents, causing you to rethink your future plans. The changes that Saturn brings are most likely positive, but they may seem painful at first. Growth and maturity always require sacrifice.
Lucky Number961
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Scorpio
There is plenty to do today and you'll find you are out and about more than usual. There may be some misunderstandings at home, so don't be surprised if you have to make several trips before you have everything in order. Don't allow emotional upsets to affect your life... if you've had a fight, wait at least thirty minutes before getting behind the wheel of a car.
Lucky Number825
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Sagittarius
Fortunate Jupiter and transcendent Neptune combine to create generosity and spiritual dreaming in your life; if you are doing the giving, rest assured you will be blessed by your actions. If someone else is lending you a hand in life, consider doing a good turn for another the first chance you get. If everyone were to practice this form of showing gratitude, the world would be a much nicer place in no time.
Lucky Number707
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Capricorn
Your hard work may be about to pay off as the Capricorn Moon blends well with other planetary energies. Your good reputation has been hard won and it's time for you to enjoy the fruits of your labour. Even those who are usually jealous seem happy for you now. This is your opportunity to turn enemies into friends as the universe turns the tide in your favor.
Lucky Number968
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Aquarius
As the sensitive Moon passes through your twelfth house of spirituality, make the time and effort to love yourself. After work, spend time relaxing and taking care of your own personal needs. You can't be any good to others if you haven't been good to yourself, so allow plenty of time to just be. Don't push yourself today.
Lucky Number934
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Pisces
Teamwork in your community can be fun and exciting today. Spending time with your neighbors or your siblings will be productive. It will be easier than usual to get along with everyone as positive energy is high. However, you may be low on energy tomorrow so don't stay out too late. Turn in early tonight.
Comments