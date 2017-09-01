Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Friday, September 1, 2017

September 01, 2017 2:27 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

Finding a balance between creativity and career should be easy today as the understanding Moon and noble Sun are dancing. Business efforts should go well as angels work behind the scenes on your behalf. If you can find the time to let your loved ones know you are thinking of them, they will be more understanding of your ambitions.

Lucky Number

342

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Seek balance in your life as transforming Pluto and stern Saturn are triggered by the passing Moon today; if you don't take good care of yourself, you are likely to fall ill. Be sure to get plenty of vitamin C, the proper amount of sleep and avoid alcoholic beverages. Accidents are likely to happen if you are travelling, so slow down and take precautions.

Lucky Number

894

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aries

Gemini

May 21-June 21

The Moon lights up your eighth house of sex, power and money today, focusing your attention on matters of life and death. Some Geminians may find their psychic faculties are stimulated as the Moon blends with mystical Neptune. If you find you are receiving unwanted psychic impressions, use prayer and meditation as a way to ground yourself more securely.

Lucky Number

344

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Cancer

June 22-July 22

An attraction may be irresistible today as the reflective Moon combines with the noble Sun. As the cosmos urges you to take a chance on love, lunch for two at a quaint ethnic restaurant may provide just the right atmosphere and opportunity for a budding romance to blossom. Enjoy the giddy feelings.

Lucky Number

465

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Leo

July 23-August 22

You may find inspiration while contemplating the lint in your bellybutton today. Don't be afraid to go through your junk drawer -- cleaning anything will lift you to your higher ground, so take a deep breath and dive in. If you are stuck in an office, clean your desk. You'll look busy and no one will know the difference.

Lucky Number

347

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Virgo

August 23-September 22

You may want to take the day off for pleasure seeking, but with the Moon spooking Mars and Mercury, you need to work first and play later. A job well done today will earn you kudos, so don't resent what you are called to do. If you have children, you may find that you need to reel them in a bit now. As long as you teach with love, they will be grateful for your discipline.

Lucky Number

721

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Libra

September 23-October 22

The Moon in your fourth house of home and family aspects Saturn in your sign, reminding you of who you are and where you came from. Many Librans are dealing with aging parents, causing you to rethink your future plans. The changes that Saturn brings are most likely positive, but they may seem painful at first. Growth and maturity always require sacrifice.

Lucky Number

961

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

There is plenty to do today and you'll find you are out and about more than usual. There may be some misunderstandings at home, so don't be surprised if you have to make several trips before you have everything in order. Don't allow emotional upsets to affect your life... if you've had a fight, wait at least thirty minutes before getting behind the wheel of a car.

Lucky Number

825

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Fortunate Jupiter and transcendent Neptune combine to create generosity and spiritual dreaming in your life; if you are doing the giving, rest assured you will be blessed by your actions. If someone else is lending you a hand in life, consider doing a good turn for another the first chance you get. If everyone were to practice this form of showing gratitude, the world would be a much nicer place in no time.

Lucky Number

707

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Libra

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Your hard work may be about to pay off as the Capricorn Moon blends well with other planetary energies. Your good reputation has been hard won and it's time for you to enjoy the fruits of your labour. Even those who are usually jealous seem happy for you now. This is your opportunity to turn enemies into friends as the universe turns the tide in your favor.

Lucky Number

968

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

As the sensitive Moon passes through your twelfth house of spirituality, make the time and effort to love yourself. After work, spend time relaxing and taking care of your own personal needs. You can't be any good to others if you haven't been good to yourself, so allow plenty of time to just be. Don't push yourself today.

Lucky Number

934

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Teamwork in your community can be fun and exciting today. Spending time with your neighbors or your siblings will be productive. It will be easier than usual to get along with everyone as positive energy is high. However, you may be low on energy tomorrow so don't stay out too late. Turn in early tonight.

Lucky Number

296

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Pisces

