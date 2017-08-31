Horoscopes for Thursday, August 31, 2017

Aries
You should feel energetic while the Moon stimulates your ninth house of travel and adventure. Later, the changing Moon will step into your tenth house of career and reputation, reminding you of all the work you have left to do. Have fun first today -- there will be plenty of time for you to attend to duty tomorrow.
Lucky Number577
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Taurus
Some of you may be feeling red hot as the Moon invigorates your eighth house of sex, money and power. Don't be shy about asking for what you want, and listen to your intuition as a foolproof guide. You should be at your mystical, magical best as the Moon helps turn you into a conduit for psychic energy.
Lucky Number721
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Gemini
With the Moon in your seventh house of marriage and partnerships, tonight is the perfect date night. Plan to unwind with your mate, best friend or partner after a long day's work... focus on the truly important things in life once the sun goes down. This can be a very exciting time for you and your friends or your lover, so be open to spontaneity!
Lucky Number378
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Cancer
Today is a good day for cleaning up your inner and outer environment; avoid junk food and remove clutter that has been gathering in your home. You'll feel better both mentally and physically once you get all the trash out of your system. I know you don't want to hear this, but some of your favourite foods are filled with preservatives and trans-fatty acids. Start looking for healthy replacements!
Lucky Number306
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Leo
Lions can look forward to good times as the Moon blends well with chatty Mercury, just retrograding into your sign. This is not the night to stay home and watch television, so plan to get out with your favourite pals. You'll be charming and witty, more than deserving of your reputation as one of the most interesting signs of the zodiac. Leave your inhibitions at home and have some fun!
Lucky Number225
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Virgo
Be sure to get your beauty rest as the Moon spends some final hours in your fourth house of home and family. This is a good time to spend with the ones you love and to tend to responsibilities under your own roof. Virgo will experience a burst of energy later when the changing Moon sneaks into your fifth house of pleasure, tickling your fancy for fun and games.
Lucky Number713
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Libra
Enjoy a free and easy morning while the Moon completes her tour through your third house of communications. Spend time connecting with your neighbors and siblings... the people in your community have a lot of support to offer. You may need to catch up on your correspondence, so sit down and return messages when you have the chance.
Lucky Number637
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Scorpio
It may be very hard to resist a shopping spree, especially if you are out with your friends today. You'll want to have what everyone else is buying, but try to control the impulse to spend. In fact, you might try leaving your credit cards at home. Just because something is on sale doesn't mean you need it! If you do spend, be sure to give what items you no longer use to the needy.
Lucky Number883
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Sagittarius
Allow yourself plenty of time to play as the Moon continues to light up your first house of personality. This is a good day for expressing your creativity and enjoying your children and loved ones. If you can, fly a kite, go swimming, pick wild flowers or visit the zoo today. There will be plenty of time for work and responsibilities tomorrow.
Lucky Number362
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Capricorn
If you can manage to sleep in, by the time the Moon enters your first house of personality you'll be ready to come back to life. Fat chance! Why not plan to see a movie or visit friends this evening? You'll enjoy a little escapism or some good company. There's no need to subject yourself to the public masses, but it will be good to leave your cave.
Lucky Number683
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Aquarius
The Moon and Mercury conspire to bring mostly happy surprises your way, Aquarius. Look for serendipity in the little things, like a butterfly that happens to land on your shoulder as you walk the city streets. Good news may be waiting for you.
Lucky Number155
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Pisces
It seems you'll have to keep putting forth a lot of effort today, even if this is supposed to be your day off. If you are lucky, you'll have a chance to relax with your friends once the changing Moon enters Capricorn and your eleventh house of associates. Take heart... once you take care of business, you'll have plenty of time for relaxation tomorrow.
