Horoscopes for Wednesday, August 30, 2017

Aries
The Moon, Jupiter and Mars all blend well today, making this one of the nicest days of the month for you. You should be feeling creative and strong during this time frame, so don't doubt your abilities or your potential. Romantic relationships blossom, especially when you are spontaneous in your expression of affection. Do something new and exciting to get your blood flowing.
Lucky Number121
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Taurus
The intuitive Moon, dynamic Mars and fortunate Jupiter blend to increase your psychic abilities; you might be receiving inner messages that may help you improve your life today. Unfortunately, it may be nearly impossible to decipher the aforementioned inner messages; the language of the subconscious mind is often symbolic. Ponder the hunches and gut-feelings that come your way before acting on them.
Lucky Number775
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Gemini
Today should be lovely overall as the nurturing Moon, generous Jupiter and dynamic Mars blend harmoniously. Take this opportunity to spend time with the people you enjoy most. Don't be afraid to express your feelings and discuss your interests; you'll have a way with words during this time frame. Even if you let your sarky mouth run away with you, you'll be able to recover with grace.
Lucky Number637
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Cancer
It's time to shake your money maker while the intuitive Moon, generous Jupiter and lively Mars are all in agreement today. You can save the day at the office or at home with your quick, resourceful thinking. Cancer is one of the most capable of all the signs, able to turn lemons into lemonade and turn any situation around to the best possible outcome. Have faith in your abilities.
Lucky Number477
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Leo
The Sagittarian Moon sails through your fifth house of creativity and romance, placing the spotlight on the joys and pleasures (or lack thereof) in your life. Lions with cubs or those who work with them will find they are in need of your attention; hopefully this is a positive time in their lives. Creative projects and romantic relationships begin to blossom.
Lucky Number199
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Virgo
The intuitive Moon and healing Jupiter combine to make you very psychic indeed. You might want to avoid negative people as you may be too sensitive to dark vibrations; surround yourself with positive people and things. You may be able to help others with your natural healing touch, but don't let yourself be taken advantage of.
Lucky Number796
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Libra
How much pleasure can you take is the question of the day... you won't be inclined to do much of anything if it doesn't involve your total enjoyment. Go ahead and let your inner child sleep all day and stay up all night if you want. Come tomorrow, there will be work to do. For now, forget about your worries and indulge in rest and recreation.
Lucky Number476
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Scorpio
You'll know exactly what to do to make money today; Scorpions involved in trading could find this is a banner day. Of course, sudden reversals are also possible, but any Scorpio involved in the stock market should know that by now. The point is that you have the Midas Touch in work and in business during this time frame. Capitalize on your good fortune.
Lucky Number750
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Sagittarius
The Moon and Jupiter combine to tug your heart strings today; some of you may be sent on a guilt trip by a well-meaning friend or family member. If you can manage to spend more time at home with your family, you may be able to stop trouble before it gets started. When you are absent, people are free to imagine all kinds of crazy things about you.
Lucky Number337
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Capricorn
Life may feel like it is in slow motion today; try to enjoy the temporary change of pace. The earth really is turning more rapidly than it used to, causing us to lose a few seconds with each year that goes by. Fight this trend by pretending you are molasses... imagine you are the lava in a lava lamp or a sloth hanging from a tree. Don't let anyone rush you today.
Lucky Number504
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Aquarius
Structured Saturn, dynamic Mars and the warmhearted Moon blend well today, helping you to regain your sense of play. Don't be stuck inside all day... if the weather is fine, have lunch outside in the park. Spending time with good friends will help boost your spirits, so seek out those you feel most comfortable with. Allow yourself to be spontaneous.
Lucky Number472
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Pisces
You can make significant progress in your career or in your job today; the Moon is blending well with fortunate Jupiter and dynamic Mars. Genius is simply being able to look at a problem from new angles, so apply a little of your own superior brain power to an old problem today. You'd be surprised at how simple the answers to some complicated problems can be.
