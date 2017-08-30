Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Wednesday, August 30, 2017

August 30, 2017 2:28 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

The Moon, Jupiter and Mars all blend well today, making this one of the nicest days of the month for you. You should be feeling creative and strong during this time frame, so don't doubt your abilities or your potential. Romantic relationships blossom, especially when you are spontaneous in your expression of affection. Do something new and exciting to get your blood flowing.

Lucky Number

121

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Taurus

April 20-May 20

The intuitive Moon, dynamic Mars and fortunate Jupiter blend to increase your psychic abilities; you might be receiving inner messages that may help you improve your life today. Unfortunately, it may be nearly impossible to decipher the aforementioned inner messages; the language of the subconscious mind is often symbolic. Ponder the hunches and gut-feelings that come your way before acting on them.

Lucky Number

775

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Today should be lovely overall as the nurturing Moon, generous Jupiter and dynamic Mars blend harmoniously. Take this opportunity to spend time with the people you enjoy most. Don't be afraid to express your feelings and discuss your interests; you'll have a way with words during this time frame. Even if you let your sarky mouth run away with you, you'll be able to recover with grace.

Lucky Number

637

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Cancer

June 22-July 22

It's time to shake your money maker while the intuitive Moon, generous Jupiter and lively Mars are all in agreement today. You can save the day at the office or at home with your quick, resourceful thinking. Cancer is one of the most capable of all the signs, able to turn lemons into lemonade and turn any situation around to the best possible outcome. Have faith in your abilities.

Lucky Number

477

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Leo

July 23-August 22

The Sagittarian Moon sails through your fifth house of creativity and romance, placing the spotlight on the joys and pleasures (or lack thereof) in your life. Lions with cubs or those who work with them will find they are in need of your attention; hopefully this is a positive time in their lives. Creative projects and romantic relationships begin to blossom.

Lucky Number

199

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Virgo

August 23-September 22

The intuitive Moon and healing Jupiter combine to make you very psychic indeed. You might want to avoid negative people as you may be too sensitive to dark vibrations; surround yourself with positive people and things. You may be able to help others with your natural healing touch, but don't let yourself be taken advantage of.

Lucky Number

796

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Libra

September 23-October 22

How much pleasure can you take is the question of the day... you won't be inclined to do much of anything if it doesn't involve your total enjoyment. Go ahead and let your inner child sleep all day and stay up all night if you want. Come tomorrow, there will be work to do. For now, forget about your worries and indulge in rest and recreation.

Lucky Number

476

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

You'll know exactly what to do to make money today; Scorpions involved in trading could find this is a banner day. Of course, sudden reversals are also possible, but any Scorpio involved in the stock market should know that by now. The point is that you have the Midas Touch in work and in business during this time frame. Capitalize on your good fortune.

Lucky Number

750

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Leo

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

The Moon and Jupiter combine to tug your heart strings today; some of you may be sent on a guilt trip by a well-meaning friend or family member. If you can manage to spend more time at home with your family, you may be able to stop trouble before it gets started. When you are absent, people are free to imagine all kinds of crazy things about you.

Lucky Number

337

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Life may feel like it is in slow motion today; try to enjoy the temporary change of pace. The earth really is turning more rapidly than it used to, causing us to lose a few seconds with each year that goes by. Fight this trend by pretending you are molasses... imagine you are the lava in a lava lamp or a sloth hanging from a tree. Don't let anyone rush you today.

Lucky Number

504

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Structured Saturn, dynamic Mars and the warmhearted Moon blend well today, helping you to regain your sense of play. Don't be stuck inside all day... if the weather is fine, have lunch outside in the park. Spending time with good friends will help boost your spirits, so seek out those you feel most comfortable with. Allow yourself to be spontaneous.

Lucky Number

472

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You can make significant progress in your career or in your job today; the Moon is blending well with fortunate Jupiter and dynamic Mars. Genius is simply being able to look at a problem from new angles, so apply a little of your own superior brain power to an old problem today. You'd be surprised at how simple the answers to some complicated problems can be.

Lucky Number

868

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

