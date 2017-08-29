Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Tuesday, August 29, 2017

August 29, 2017

Aries

March 21-April 19

The Sagittarian Moon stimulates your need for adventure; the same-old, same-old just won't cut it today. Find a way to learn something new and to try something different, even if it is just a new recipe from your favourite cookbook. Some of you might consider signing up for a class at your local university; it is never too late to go back to school!

Lucky Number

885

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Taurus

April 20-May 20

The Sagittarian Moon helps bring powerful feelings to the surface, so be prepared to deal with subjects such as sex, death, power and money now. The reflective Moon may set off events related to your finances as it interacts with transiting Sun and Jupiter. A power struggle could be under way between you and another; make your decisions thoughtfully and carefully.

Lucky Number

900

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Leo

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Your relationship with your partner comes into focus as the Moon moves through Sagittarius; you need to devote some time to your best friend, mate or beloved during this time. With the long term transit of Saturn in your opposite sign, many Geminians are experiencing profound changes in which you relate to others. Make this a good thing.

Lucky Number

997

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Your sixth house of health and service is activated by the Moon in Sagittarius today; time to get back on that diet. Most Crabs are too hard working and active to ever gain a great deal of weight, but it's still important to pay attention to proper nutrition. Rest and sufficient sleep are also important to good health, so make sure you get your forty winks.

Lucky Number

471

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Leo

July 23-August 22

The Moon transits your fifth house of pleasure and creativity, stimulating your desires. If you want to win a special someone's favor, tonight is the time to try. Children's concerns are also highlighted, so be aware of the special youngsters in your life. Creativity is heightened, helping you to express yourself with passion. Above all, find a way to please your senses!

Lucky Number

080

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Leo

Virgo

August 23-September 22

The Sagittarian Moon moves into your fourth house of home and family; tearing you between your place in your family and your need to have an identity in the outside world. There may be a tug-of-war going on between your private and personal lives; as hard as it may be, try to find a balance. Don't try to please everyone... try to please yourself for once and see how much happier you can be.

Lucky Number

315

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Libra

September 23-October 22

The Moon enters your third house of communications, urging you to open up. Expressing personal feelings does not always come easy to Rams who would prefer to remain silent. Listening to music can help you begin to loosen up and express your views: you may even find that a song says exactly what it is that you need to say yourself.

Lucky Number

426

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aries

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Your personal finances come into focus with the Moon in Sagittarius and your second house of finances; your fiscal flexibility saves the day again. As one of the most resourceful signs of the zodiac, you can truly make lemonade out of the lemons life sends your way. Ignore rumors in the workplace and trust that, one way or another, you'll be just fine.

Lucky Number

086

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aries

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

The Moon lights up your first house of personality, making you especially charming and attractive to the opposite sex. If you are single, take advantage of this aspect by getting out where you can meet new people... as goofy as it might seem, having a cup of coffee at the bookstore during your lunch break just might be the way to meet the kind of people you are looking for.

Lucky Number

254

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Libra

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

The Sagittarian Moon triggers your twelfth house of subconscious matters; dreams you have during this time frame may reveal much about your psychological state. If you have been under a great deal of pressure in your work or have health concerns lately, it's time to go on a spiritual retreat. If a vacation isn't feasible, consider turning off the television for a few days and enjoy the silence.

Lucky Number

826

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Friendships come into focus as the Moon moves through Sagittarius; some Water Bearers may find that friendships are turning into romance and romantic relationships are becoming more like friendships. The intensity you are experiencing in relationships will continue for some time to come as Saturn transforms the way you express yourself.

Lucky Number

492

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Pisces

February 19-March 20

The Sagittarian Moon places the spotlight on your career and reputation; most Fish are very discriminating and should have nothing but good coming their way during this time. However, many will be thrown a curve or two, so be prepared to meet the challenge. Your private life may be disturbed as the Moon shines her light on your public life... don't be afraid to tell people that your personal life is none of their business.

Lucky Number

792

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

