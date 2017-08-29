Horoscopes for Tuesday, August 29, 2017

Aries
The Sagittarian Moon stimulates your need for adventure; the same-old, same-old just won't cut it today. Find a way to learn something new and to try something different, even if it is just a new recipe from your favourite cookbook. Some of you might consider signing up for a class at your local university; it is never too late to go back to school!
Lucky Number885
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Taurus
The Sagittarian Moon helps bring powerful feelings to the surface, so be prepared to deal with subjects such as sex, death, power and money now. The reflective Moon may set off events related to your finances as it interacts with transiting Sun and Jupiter. A power struggle could be under way between you and another; make your decisions thoughtfully and carefully.
Lucky Number900
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Gemini
Your relationship with your partner comes into focus as the Moon moves through Sagittarius; you need to devote some time to your best friend, mate or beloved during this time. With the long term transit of Saturn in your opposite sign, many Geminians are experiencing profound changes in which you relate to others. Make this a good thing.
Lucky Number997
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Cancer
Your sixth house of health and service is activated by the Moon in Sagittarius today; time to get back on that diet. Most Crabs are too hard working and active to ever gain a great deal of weight, but it's still important to pay attention to proper nutrition. Rest and sufficient sleep are also important to good health, so make sure you get your forty winks.
Lucky Number471
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Leo
The Moon transits your fifth house of pleasure and creativity, stimulating your desires. If you want to win a special someone's favor, tonight is the time to try. Children's concerns are also highlighted, so be aware of the special youngsters in your life. Creativity is heightened, helping you to express yourself with passion. Above all, find a way to please your senses!
Lucky Number080
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Virgo
The Sagittarian Moon moves into your fourth house of home and family; tearing you between your place in your family and your need to have an identity in the outside world. There may be a tug-of-war going on between your private and personal lives; as hard as it may be, try to find a balance. Don't try to please everyone... try to please yourself for once and see how much happier you can be.
Lucky Number315
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Libra
The Moon enters your third house of communications, urging you to open up. Expressing personal feelings does not always come easy to Rams who would prefer to remain silent. Listening to music can help you begin to loosen up and express your views: you may even find that a song says exactly what it is that you need to say yourself.
Lucky Number426
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Scorpio
Your personal finances come into focus with the Moon in Sagittarius and your second house of finances; your fiscal flexibility saves the day again. As one of the most resourceful signs of the zodiac, you can truly make lemonade out of the lemons life sends your way. Ignore rumors in the workplace and trust that, one way or another, you'll be just fine.
Lucky Number086
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Sagittarius
The Moon lights up your first house of personality, making you especially charming and attractive to the opposite sex. If you are single, take advantage of this aspect by getting out where you can meet new people... as goofy as it might seem, having a cup of coffee at the bookstore during your lunch break just might be the way to meet the kind of people you are looking for.
Lucky Number254
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Capricorn
The Sagittarian Moon triggers your twelfth house of subconscious matters; dreams you have during this time frame may reveal much about your psychological state. If you have been under a great deal of pressure in your work or have health concerns lately, it's time to go on a spiritual retreat. If a vacation isn't feasible, consider turning off the television for a few days and enjoy the silence.
Lucky Number826
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Aquarius
Friendships come into focus as the Moon moves through Sagittarius; some Water Bearers may find that friendships are turning into romance and romantic relationships are becoming more like friendships. The intensity you are experiencing in relationships will continue for some time to come as Saturn transforms the way you express yourself.
Lucky Number492
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Pisces
The Sagittarian Moon places the spotlight on your career and reputation; most Fish are very discriminating and should have nothing but good coming their way during this time. However, many will be thrown a curve or two, so be prepared to meet the challenge. Your private life may be disturbed as the Moon shines her light on your public life... don't be afraid to tell people that your personal life is none of their business.
Comments