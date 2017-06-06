Horoscopes for Tuesday, June 6, 2017

Horoscopes

Aries

March 21-April 19

You're at your chattiest and most gregarious today and you'll feel as though you're missing out if you have to spend too much time on your own. You'll love talking to whoever's around, but preferably you should let them get a word in edgeways every now and then. You'll also enjoy keeping on the move as much as possible, with plenty of different things to do.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Want to hear some good news? From today you embark on a fun-loving and enjoyable phase in which your popularity will soar and you'll have a great time, thanks to Venus in your sign. It will be a fantastic opportunity to enhance your image in some way, too, such as altering the style or color of your hair or treating yourself to some flattering new clothes. They'll really get you noticed!

Gemini

May 21-June 21

A friend is feeling chatty as Mercury enters Gemini. It's hard to keep them quiet. And maybe you don't want to, in which case you'll happily listen to them burbling on. But if you've got things to do you won't be quite so keen to have your ears talked off. It's a good day for jotting down ideas about your future plans.

Cancer

June 22-July 22

There's a lot to talk about at work today, especially if you're throwing in some gossip for good measure. Try to be considerate about this, and don't hold up anyone who is obviously busy or whose boss is breathing down their neck. It's a good day for taking part in a discussion or negotiation, provided that you can stick to the facts and not get sidetracked by trivial details.

Leo

July 23-August 22

If you're a typical Leo you have more charm than the rest of the signs put together, and during the next few weeks you'd be wise to channel it in the direction of people who are in a position of authority over you, such as an older relative or your boss. You might also embark on a relationship with someone who's very influential or who is much older or younger than you.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

June hasn't been much fun so far, but it improves by leaps and bounds from today. During the next few weeks you'll get a real kick out of having some adventures and excitements, and from broadening your horizons. Maybe this is your cue to organize your next holiday, especially if you're tempted by the prospect of visiting an exotic or unusual location. Communication at work and with Those That Count also improves.

Libra

September 23-October 22

If you're still stewing about what's been happening over the past few days, grab the chance to talk about it as Mercury enters Gemini and Venus heads into Taurus. You don't have to go on about it at length, but don't be satisfied with a couple of brief sentences, either. Do your best not to hog the conversation, just in case someone else has equally pressing things to get off their chest. It could be intense.

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Relationships take on added importance for you today, and will continue to dominate your emotions for the rest of the month. This means you'll work hard at pleasing the other people in your life and keeping them happy, even if this means that your own needs have to take a back seat very now and then. That's fine if you're happy about it, but don't set a precedent that you'll come to resent.

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Talk to some of the special people in your life today, Archers. Arrange to meet for a quick drink or a meal, or give them a ring if they live far away. You'll really enjoy catching up with all the gossip and exchanging your news. A visit to the cinema or theatre would be ideal, even more so if you can discuss your impressions afterwards with a companion.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

This is a wonderful day for taking a trip down memory lane with someone who shared it with you. Get out the photo album to help jog your memory, or look through some treasured keepsakes. You'll also enjoy inviting some friends or family to your home, so you can do some entertaining. Everyone will be really chatty, so don't expect them to draw breath for some time.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

You're all set to enjoy some domestic bliss between now and late June. It's the perfect chance to do some entertaining, or simply to enjoy being with loved ones. If you're in the throes of moving house you'll want to make the experience as easy as possible and you'll also throw a lot of energy into making your new home feel very comfortable and familiar.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Enjoy your social life between now and the end of the month, because it will be even better than usual. Friends will want to spend more time with you and you could receive lots of invitations, and neighbors will also be clamoring for your company. If you want to get to know more people, you'll have a good time if you take part in some local activities.

