Horoscopes

February 8, 2017 2:41 AM

Horoscopes for Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Accuweather
 

Aries

March 21-April 19

Explore the depths of your imagination and the world of your inner dreams. Communications with the family are great today but it is doubtful that you will achieve a lot of physical work as the emphasis is far more related to openly discussing your ideas and contributing your views to the group at large. Don't be surprised if a friend knocks on your door seeking your strength of support and logical opinions.

Lucky Number

975

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Gemini
 

Taurus

April 20-May 20

A fantastic day for communications, but little else may be completed. You are feeling chatty and see yourself as a social and exciting individual to be around. Seek the alternative attitudes and environments that inspire the imagination. You won't be shy with sharing your own ideas and concepts. Where possible, avoid a negative soul who may demand your assistance, as this will be draining and the uplifting mood of the day will be lost.

Lucky Number

967

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Cancer
 

Gemini

May 21-June 21

If you seem to be hitting your head against a brick wall with someone, stop and talk things through. The art of negotiation will serve you well. It'll also help you to get your own way in the end. You're still feeling bright and breezy. Nothing will get you down. Family or loved ones may feature. Is there something you need to sort out with a female? If so, do so! Work in the spirit of cooperation.

Lucky Number

526

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Virgo
 

Cancer

June 22-July 22

You might have trouble sticking to your routine today. There may be tension with someone at work, perhaps for no good reason that you can see. You may be a little under the weather as far as health is concerned. Either way, take steps. If there's a problem with someone, sit down and talk it over. You'll find there's a hidden cause. As far as health goes, exercise and healthy eating will benefit.

Lucky Number

738

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Cancer
 

Leo

July 23-August 22

If you're feeling argumentative or testy, you might find that talking things through will be easier and more beneficial than you think. Whether it's romance or friendship that's troubling you, make an effort to discuss what's wrong and you'll bring it round. Perhaps what's really wrong is that you're not actually doing what you want to do. Make change. Set new goals.

Lucky Number

574

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Scorpio
 

Virgo

August 23-September 22

You might find it testing to run the line between personal and domestic life and what you have to do to maintain career or responsibilities. There may be an encounter with a strong or emotional individual, a challenge to your authority or position. The best way to deal with it is to keep doing the simple things you know are right. Others will come round. The situation will change.

Lucky Number

553

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Taurus
 

Libra

September 23-October 22

Keep the ideas coming and your mind ticking over. Reframe your thinking by taking in the ideas that others have. Discuss the big picture or your plans for the future. There's a change of mood later as work or responsibility brings you to heel. Concentrate on doing what's necessary. There might be a change with those above you at work. Older family members may also feature.

Lucky Number

975

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Virgo
 

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

With the Moon and Uranus squaring up to one another, it may be that you will have to make some clear decisions. Something will have to be one way or the other. It can't be a little bit of both. Someone else may have some influence or even be trying to push the cart. Negotiate difficulties and be honest about any choices that you really want to make.

Lucky Number

238

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Libra
 

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

If you've let yourself get your hopes too high about some scheme or idea, you may have to come back to earth. Re-focus your efforts on what can be achieved. There's something to be talked through with a partner or close associate. Be honest with your feelings at the moment. Negotiate your position. It's time to reach a new mutual understanding. Don't push too hard with physical activity.

Lucky Number

297

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius
 

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

There may be a hitch or a glitch in matters of work or health today. Minor irritations may trouble so take a remedy for what ails you. Be careful of difficulty with co-workers otherwise ailments of another kind may become troublesome. You may find yourself unable to complete a task or follow through because of problems with communications or equipment. Be patient. Work around it all.

Lucky Number

369

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Gemini
 

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Make the hard choice about domestic or family doings. If there's something to be done or changed, step up and take the responsibility. It's time for action. Be caring and sensitive as to how you go about things but get them done nonetheless. If you're working on a project, attention to detail will help the overall endeavor. If there are minor health problems, deal with them! Don't ignore them.

Lucky Number

826

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Scorpio
 

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Communication is of the essence today. However, it may be that actions speak louder than words. Whatever it is that you want or are trying to do, make it clear with action. You may need to demonstrate something to somebody. Don't beat about the bush. Show them what you're about. You may need to kick off a new scheme or activity. Clear the decks then get down and do it.

Lucky Number

336

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Related content

Horoscopes

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

As wet weather hits Arroyo Grande, residents (and roosters) brave the rain

View more video

Entertainment Videos