Horoscopes for Monday, January 30, 2017

Aries
You can clearly identify the concerns that are standing in your way, Aries. Today's Stars are a golden window of opportunity to state your needs and desires assertively, but without aggression. People will follow your lead. It's just the day for solving and enhancing your career or romantic arenas. A nice energy to socialize with old friends and colleagues, there is also the chance a new love may blossom with this honest and upfront influence.
Lucky Number825
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Taurus
Keep a real perspective on things today. Your recent journey into deeper matters may have you so inspired that you are driven to begin a new project or career. But do you have the stamina and support to maintain this direction? Despite the old wives' tales, sometimes it is better to return to the ways of old, even if to remind ourselves of the last time this enthusiasm failed to produce. Watch your finances, especially if traveling. Single Taureans may find love in a distant location.
Lucky Number593
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Gemini
Today lightens the mood as you move towards a more conducive social and sensual energy. Your underlying desire this month is to connect with self and your intimate connections in ways that break away from your past experiences. Today there is the chance single Gemini may find love on a different level with a unique individual, whilst others may be moving away from a separation or enjoying their new level of soul connection.
Lucky Number619
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Cancer
The energy of yesterday has given birth to a new confidence, so today's energy flow lets you express yourself in positive, enthusiastic ways without being offensive or overbearing. Your creative energy is exceptional and solutions will flow easily regarding any hurdles that may head your way. There is the opportunity for a new romance to form with someone in the workplace, or the business-minded Cancer might accept a new career option.
Lucky Number732
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Leo
It will be most pleasurable to surround yourself with much loved family and friends as you excitedly discuss your future intentions. Career Leos will find launching business proposals a plus; whilst romantic Leo will decide it is time to re-ignite that loving flame. Single Leo may find they discover love in a place they frequent often and wonder why they missed all those signs in the past. A great energy to allow your natural leadership skills to shine.
Lucky Number135
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Virgo
You will find the courage and confidence necessary to express your views and hopes for the future with those who are along for the ride. New romances progress into a more serious and committed connection, whilst new love may be just around the corner for the single and looking. Communication, exploring the deeper meaning of everything, is an essential drive at this point in time, so your socializing takes a more serious tone than usual.
Lucky Number502
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Libra
There are opportunities for you today to improve your financial situation, as you will be able to sell yourself with an assertive but non-aggressive manner. In the romantic sphere, you will feel far more confident to broach the important issues. Aim for positive resolution. For those who feel the desire to renovate or redecorate, this is a great time to do so, as long as you remain within your estimated budget.
Lucky Number384
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Scorpio
With the revelations of yesterday flowing into today, you are joined by some positive influences enabling you to express your ideas and concepts in exceptional ways. The heart of the matter is now open for you to show those who matter what your end outcome actually is. You will be able to express how you wish to alter the present circumstance and your main motivations. Clarity, honesty and sincerity will see the mood change your way Scorpio.
Lucky Number748
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Sagittarius
You'll find the words and actions to bring about desired changes in your daily routine, but don't expect it all to happen overnight, but this is certainly a beginning. You may feel the strong desire to spend up big to alter some elements of your life, but watch the pennies today as the wallet may end up empty far quicker than you expect.
Lucky Number581
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Capricorn
The tensions ease today and you desire to get out and mingle once more. Your creativity is sensational and this is a great time to discuss future projects. You have a lot of energy and the idea of a sporting activity or new hobby may be just the remedy to a restless day. Romantically, you may still be toying with the idea of forming a love connection with a social counterpart, but remind yourself that this passion may not last the distance.
Lucky Number249
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Aquarius
A great time to organize some form of family or small social get together in your home environment Aquarius. You are mulling over the past and are withdrawing from your more passionate nature in a search for peace. Being the born leader that you are, if desiring home improvements or you are to be in charge of daily activities, your enthusiasm will ensure all follow your demands without a hitch. A surprising new opportunity may come your way from a past connection.
Lucky Number528
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Pisces
Time to party and socialize Pisces, so get out the glad rags and contact your friends. You are boisterous today and will even travel to spend some time with someone near and special to your heart. For those seeking a change of career today heralds a wonderful opportunity, so you will ensure that you are seen and heard. Take the initiative and today will be one of happy connections and life enhancement.
