Horoscopes for Tuesday, January 10, 2017

0:30 Memorials on Templeton Road where Atascadero teen Shelby Sudbrink crashed her car Pause

0:27 Watch a mystery surfer cruise down a flooded Grover Beach road

1:28 SUV gets stuck, water rises to its roof in rushing creek at Oceano Dunes

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero

0:35 Part of Santa Rosa Creek Road near Cambria falls into raging waters

0:30 John Peschong, District 1 supervisor winner, talks about his priorities for SLO County

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

0:26 Meryl Streep criticizes Donald Trump at the Golden Globes