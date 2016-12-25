Horoscopes for Sunday, December 25, 2016

1:04 TSA's Top 10 most unusual checkpoint finds of 2016 Pause

0:40 County public works crews pump flooded Avila Beach flood water all night

0:56 Baby needs a new home

1:40 A look back at SLO startup Shopatron, as Kibo announces local layoffs

1:37 Take a look at South County's holiday decorations, from Nipomo to Shell Beach

1:19 'Location is everything': Cal Poly Downtown to open in new spot

1:07 The holidays are at home with the Fortinis

2:46 J.R. Clewell at Holy Angels

1:30 How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made