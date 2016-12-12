Horoscopes

December 12, 2016 2:40 AM

Horoscopes for Monday, December 12, 2016

Accuweather
 

Aries

March 21-April 19

You're presented with an interesting mystery today, and it really gets you thinking. Someone might make a chance remark that you mull over for ages afterwards, or you could read something that whets your appetite and makes you want to know more. There could also be an intriguing encounter with someone from another country or culture.

Lucky Number

987

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Libra
 

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Even if you don't usually consider yourself to be psychic or particularly sensitive, nevertheless you're completely tuned into other people today. You may find that you know what someone's going to say before they open their mouth, or that you raise the very topic they've been nerving themselves to mention. So trust your instincts!

Lucky Number

443

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn
 

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Spread a little peace and harmony wherever you go, Gemini, especially if you have religious or spiritual reasons for doing so. It's very beneficial to everyone concerned, as long as you can avoid seeming too smug or saintly. Nevertheless, it's a very good day for making an effort with people who are usually rather difficult.

Lucky Number

254

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Gemini
 

Cancer

June 22-July 22

You're in a dreamy, relaxed mood today, making you very reluctant to do anything that involves too much hard work or effort. You'd much rather take life easy and do as little as possible. Can you manage that or will you have to fit it in around your duties and obligations? Someone is very kind towards you. Take note so you can return the favor at some point.

Lucky Number

369

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Libra
 

Leo

July 23-August 22

You're full of compassion and empathy today, Leo and it shows. Other people will soon realize that you have their best interests at heart and you're doing your utmost to take care of them. If someone has hurt or disappointed you recently, try to find it in your heart to forgive them, just as you hope they'd forgive you if the boot were on the other foot.

Lucky Number

674

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Capricorn
 

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Does someone need looking after? Maybe they aren't feeling very well or they've been having a rough time of it lately and they could do with some tea and sympathy. Whatever is wrong, you'll do your best to help out and make their life that little bit easier. If you're spending the day at home you'll enjoy taking life easy and having a relaxing time for a change. Even busy Virgos like you need to catch their breath every now and then.

Lucky Number

468

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Pisces
 

Libra

September 23-October 22

It's another day when you find it easy to say the right thing at the right time. You're in a very considerate and compassionate mood, and you'll do your best to hit it off with everyone you meet, even if you aren't very keen on them. If you have the time you'll enjoy doing something creative, especially if it's connected with the forthcoming festivities such as making your own Christmas cards.

Lucky Number

496

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Leo
 

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Today you need to do things that reaffirm your faith in human nature and which make you feel that the world is a safe place. You might even enjoy having some time to yourself, perhaps doing something that you always enjoy, or communing with nature. You're looking for meaning in everything you do right now, so won't be interested in things that you consider to be superficial or irreverent.

Lucky Number

885

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Taurus
 

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Put on some Christmas music and write your Christmas cards, or wrap your presents today. You're in a thoughtful, reflective mood, and you don't want to do anything too energetic. Maybe all the activities of the past few days are starting to catch up with you! You'll enjoy watching a television program or film with a mystical or spiritual slant.

Lucky Number

586

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aries
 

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

It's another day when you value some peace and quiet, except that your need for privacy is even more pronounced today. While you're on your own you'll enjoy mulling over everything that's happened to you this year and digesting it. Why not jot down your conclusions in your diary or journal, so you'll be able to remember them. A little contemplation is very informative right now.

Lucky Number

284

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Gemini
 

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

This is a lovely day for being with people that you care about, though you're more likely to be drawn to close friends than to members of the family. A charitable event appeals, or a good cause, such as collecting money for people who will have a hard time this Christmas. If you're doing some Christmas shopping you may be drawn to items with a mystical or spiritual slant.

Lucky Number

794

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Virgo
 

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Find a compromise with people today rather than insisting on getting your own way. It's a good day for hitting it off with others, even if you don't always see eye to eye. At some point today your heart could be touched when you hear about a good cause or a charity that needs your help. You'll want to give them your support.

Lucky Number

368

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Related content

Horoscopes

Comments

Videos

New state Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham talks about priorities: 'I know I’ve got my work cut out for me.'

View more video

Entertainment Videos