Horoscopes for Saturday, December 3, 2016

Aries
Make the most of today''s constructive and far-seeing mood. Although you're eager to make things better for yourself, there's no danger of being carried away. It's also a good day for doing something creative or artistic, such as making your own Christmas cards or decorating your own wrapping paper.
Lucky Number917
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Taurus
You're feeling supremely practical today and full of commonsense. This is a great combination, and just what you need if you have to sort out a domestic problem or unravel a financial muddle. You'll manage to be matter-of-fact without becoming brusque and you'll state your case clearly so no one gets confused. Fantastic!
Lucky Number193
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Gemini
Someone is talking a lot of sense today, so listen carefully. They have some timely advice for you and they're able to point you in the right direction about something you've been worried about. It's a good day for taking part in a discussion or negotiation because you'll be able to stand your ground without being aggressive, but you'll also be receptive to other people's opinions.
Lucky Number675
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Cancer
The Stars puts you in a very efficient and practical frame of mind today, eager to get on with anything on your to-do list. Do it to the best of your ability, so you don't have to repeat your actions because they weren't good enough first time around. If you're at work today, you'll be asked to take care of a financial matter.
Lucky Number905
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Leo
You're in a very constructive and practical mood today, without getting bogged down in boring details. In fact, you will have a lot of fun, especially if you're busy on a creative or artistic project. Maybe this is your chance to start some Christmas preparations, such as doing some cooking for the freezer, making or icing the cake or writing your Christmas cards. Put on some festive music to get yourself in the mood.
Lucky Number513
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Virgo
This is a perfect day for making plans connected with your home and domestic arrangements. And you'll want everything to run smoothly so you won't leave any room for potential snags or difficulties. If you've been meaning to have a quiet word in a loved one's ear, do it now while you're in the right mood. Let them know that they have your support, even if you aren't entirely happy with their current behavior.
Lucky Number504
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Libra
You're in a very constructive frame of mind, Libra, especially when it comes to your plans for the future. Think things through carefully and adopt a practical attitude towards them. For instance, if you want to turn a pipedream into reality, do it in the most down-to-earth way you can think of.
Lucky Number731
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Scorpio
Someone older or wiser than you has some good advice today, so listen carefully to what they tell you. You might not agree with all of it, and some of it might strike you as being rather cautious or old-fashioned, but that doesn't mean you can't learn from it. This is also a good day to look into ways of making your money grow.
Lucky Number915
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Sagittarius
This is a marvellous day for doing things that increase your knowledge and experience of the world. You'll soak up any teaching that you get, whether it's in a formal or informal setting, and will do your best to learn from what happens to you now. If you've been toying with the idea of learning more about a particular subject you'll be even more interested today.
Lucky Number846
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Capricorn
It's going to be a busy month so why not get lots of chores and duties out of the way sooner rather than later? For instance, this would be a good day to pay some bills and settle a few debts, in case you forget all about them once the party season gets underway. It's also a great day for sorting out the difficulties that have sprung up recently between you and a certain person. Be prepared to talk about them.
Lucky Number906
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Aquarius
This is a great day for doing things that are practical, constructive and sensible. It doesn't mean that it will be boring, because it won't be. You'll take great satisfaction from doing everything to the best of your ability, partly because you want to know that you're doing a good job and partly because you don't want to have to redo everything tomorrow.
Lucky Number882
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Pisces
You have a lot to do this month so it's a good idea to get yourself organized. Write down everything you have to do, so you know which activities should take priority - and also so you don't forget anything vital. If you're at work today you'll take great pride in doing things properly and in being efficient. There could also be talk of promotion or some other pat on the back for you, in which case it will be well-deserved.
Comments