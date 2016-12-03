Horoscopes

December 3, 2016 2:42 AM

Horoscopes for Saturday, December 3, 2016

Accuweather
 

Aries

March 21-April 19

Make the most of today''s constructive and far-seeing mood. Although you're eager to make things better for yourself, there's no danger of being carried away. It's also a good day for doing something creative or artistic, such as making your own Christmas cards or decorating your own wrapping paper.

Lucky Number

917

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Cancer
 

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You're feeling supremely practical today and full of commonsense. This is a great combination, and just what you need if you have to sort out a domestic problem or unravel a financial muddle. You'll manage to be matter-of-fact without becoming brusque and you'll state your case clearly so no one gets confused. Fantastic!

Lucky Number

193

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn
 

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Someone is talking a lot of sense today, so listen carefully. They have some timely advice for you and they're able to point you in the right direction about something you've been worried about. It's a good day for taking part in a discussion or negotiation because you'll be able to stand your ground without being aggressive, but you'll also be receptive to other people's opinions.

Lucky Number

675

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Virgo
 

Cancer

June 22-July 22

The Stars puts you in a very efficient and practical frame of mind today, eager to get on with anything on your to-do list. Do it to the best of your ability, so you don't have to repeat your actions because they weren't good enough first time around. If you're at work today, you'll be asked to take care of a financial matter.

Lucky Number

905

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Taurus
 

Leo

July 23-August 22

You're in a very constructive and practical mood today, without getting bogged down in boring details. In fact, you will have a lot of fun, especially if you're busy on a creative or artistic project. Maybe this is your chance to start some Christmas preparations, such as doing some cooking for the freezer, making or icing the cake or writing your Christmas cards. Put on some festive music to get yourself in the mood.

Lucky Number

513

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Taurus
 

Virgo

August 23-September 22

This is a perfect day for making plans connected with your home and domestic arrangements. And you'll want everything to run smoothly so you won't leave any room for potential snags or difficulties. If you've been meaning to have a quiet word in a loved one's ear, do it now while you're in the right mood. Let them know that they have your support, even if you aren't entirely happy with their current behavior.

Lucky Number

504

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Taurus
 

Libra

September 23-October 22

You're in a very constructive frame of mind, Libra, especially when it comes to your plans for the future. Think things through carefully and adopt a practical attitude towards them. For instance, if you want to turn a pipedream into reality, do it in the most down-to-earth way you can think of.

Lucky Number

731

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Capricorn
 

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Someone older or wiser than you has some good advice today, so listen carefully to what they tell you. You might not agree with all of it, and some of it might strike you as being rather cautious or old-fashioned, but that doesn't mean you can't learn from it. This is also a good day to look into ways of making your money grow.

Lucky Number

915

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Gemini
 

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

This is a marvellous day for doing things that increase your knowledge and experience of the world. You'll soak up any teaching that you get, whether it's in a formal or informal setting, and will do your best to learn from what happens to you now. If you've been toying with the idea of learning more about a particular subject you'll be even more interested today.

Lucky Number

846

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Gemini
 

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

It's going to be a busy month so why not get lots of chores and duties out of the way sooner rather than later? For instance, this would be a good day to pay some bills and settle a few debts, in case you forget all about them once the party season gets underway. It's also a great day for sorting out the difficulties that have sprung up recently between you and a certain person. Be prepared to talk about them.

Lucky Number

906

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Libra
 

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

This is a great day for doing things that are practical, constructive and sensible. It doesn't mean that it will be boring, because it won't be. You'll take great satisfaction from doing everything to the best of your ability, partly because you want to know that you're doing a good job and partly because you don't want to have to redo everything tomorrow.

Lucky Number

882

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Libra
 

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You have a lot to do this month so it's a good idea to get yourself organized. Write down everything you have to do, so you know which activities should take priority - and also so you don't forget anything vital. If you're at work today you'll take great pride in doing things properly and in being efficient. There could also be talk of promotion or some other pat on the back for you, in which case it will be well-deserved.

Lucky Number

422

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Related content

Horoscopes

Comments

Videos

ResCare members design float for South County Holiday Parade

View more video

Entertainment Videos