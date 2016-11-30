Horoscopes for Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Aries
Getting work done should be easy on this high energy day - others will also be inspired by your vigor and enthusiasm. Friends will want to jump on your bandwagon, so if you have a cause to sell, now is the time to speak up. Just be careful not to lose your focus; if you take on too much at one time, you will not be effective.
Lucky Number609
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Taurus
Your intuition may be sharper than usual as the Moon blends well Mars and Saturn. if you feel you may be in danger, don't take any chances. Often your sixth sense will process information that slips by your conscious mind, so trust your gut and your heart today.
Lucky Number668
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Gemini
Unexpected pressure may add stress to your day, but by evening you are ready to relax with your partner, best friend or spouse. Take this opportunity to talk about what you've been going through lately. The more you can help your partner understand your experiences, the better. Be sure to allow him or her plenty of airtime, too! Make love a two way street.
Lucky Number911
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Cancer
You could be a victim of friendly fire in your social life, so be sure to keep your eyes and ears open. If you are not there to represent yourself, someone may misrepresent you. It is nothing personal, simply just what happens when people are left to assume things. Be there and let people know who you are and what you stand for!
Lucky Number691
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Leo
You can make progress in business and legal affairs as the Moon and Jupiter harmonize. Use this energy to express your point of view and persuade others; at the very least you should be able to disarm your enemies and gain a firmer foundation for future success. For some Lions, this aspect will be felt in your relationship with in-laws, who may occasionally seem like enemies!
Lucky Number367
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Virgo
The Moon completes her course through your fourth house of home and family, for better or worse. Of course your home is what you make it, and we often create a replica of our childhood experience. If you aren't happy with your living arrangements, you would do well to consider what influences from the past have led you to create something you are dissatisfied with.
Lucky Number929
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Libra
With so much to do and so much on your mind, you may feel scattered today! It'll be easy to forget dates and appointments, so consider setting an alarm to remind you of important meetings. You may be a bit over-extended and preoccupied at the same time. The telephone may be ringing constantly, providing yet another distraction. Try to focus.
Lucky Number397
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Scorpio
Protecting your assets and defending your values may become an issue; try not to get into a needless power struggle with someone over personal differences. On the positive side, this is a great day to throw yourself into your work. The powerful emotional energy will help you get the job done.
Lucky Number701
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Sagittarius
You may want to do things on the spur of the moment, but pay attention to detail if you want to avoid unexpected expenses. Even a last-minute decision to go for a bike ride could end up with an injury or a flat tire, so try to think your actions out carefully. Once Mars and Jupiter settle down, you can enjoy a more relaxed attitude towards life. This evening you can let your hair down.
Lucky Number148
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Capricorn
You may feel a bit edgier than usual, especially when reality fails to live up to your hopes and dreams. Find positive uses for this energy, such as working towards making your world a better place. You can't control other people's actions, but you can control your responses and take positive action.
Lucky Number930
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Aquarius
This is a great time to get together with friends. Whether your idea of heaven is pizza and beer or fine cuisine and wine, tonight's meal is best shared. Good times are the perfect antidote for troubled times, so forget your cares and enjoy the love and laughter in your life.
Lucky Number677
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Pisces
You need to take time out to spend with your partner today as they probably have something they need to share with you. If you don't take time now while Mars and Jupiter are stimulated by the caring Moon, you will find that tomorrow will not go very smoothly. Take this opportunity to work things out, even if it's the last thing you feel like doing. A little sacrifice is called for.
