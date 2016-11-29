Horoscopes for Tuesday, November 29, 2016

Aries
This could be the beginning of a fabulous time for you, as the fiery Sagittarius New Moon promises hedonistic, exotic pleasures. This lunation has the effect of energizing and invigorating you. Travel may be highlighted this month, so plan to make time for an escape. Romance is favoured, so don't leave the house without shaving or still in your curlers!
Lucky Number805
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Taurus
Today's New Moon activates your eighth house of sex, money and power. You may be facing challenges when it comes to your associates, and these matters and a new beginning may be in order for some Rams. Confusion about a friend who is attracted to you, or an attraction you have for an associate may also come into play during the next few days.
Lucky Number093
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Gemini
Today's New Moon gives you a chance to improve your relationships, but beware of people who are deceptive. Someone you trust may have proverbial feet of clay, so try not to be too disappointed. If you enter each new relationship with your eyes wide open, you can avoid the disillusionment that comes with wishful thinking.
Lucky Number092
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Cancer
Pay attention to things you normally breeze over as today's New Moon occurs in fiery Sagittarius Be sure to cover all your bases and then some at work this month. Your health is also a likely area of concern. Have you checked your teeth lately? If you've been neglecting your health, oral or otherwise, it is likely to show up now. Clean up your act!
Lucky Number133
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Leo
Today's New Moon can mean pregnancy for some Crabs and new love for others; either way, your creative juices will be stirred. Passion, for better or for worse, is practically guaranteed by Neptune adding a note of romance to the mix... hang on to your hats because you are in for one exciting ride. Go with the flow, because one way or another, change is going to find you.
Lucky Number599
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Virgo
The New Moon in your fourth house of home and family may find you longing to stay cuddled up in bed... many of you will want to sleep late this morning, but few of you have the luxury to do so. If you can spend more time at home and with your family in the coming days, you will be glad you did. In the immortal words of Dorothy... There's no place like home!
Lucky Number166
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Libra
It will be easier for you to speak your mind as the New Moon activates your third house of communication. Let your sharp powers of analysis speak volumes as you are able to go straight to the heart of any matter. Just remember that it is easier to catch flies with honey than with vinegar.
Lucky Number616
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Scorpio
You can make a fresh start in business and financial endeavors as today's New Moon occurs in your second house of personal values and finances. Make your wish list and send it out into the Universe... you are more likely to achieve your dreams if you speak up first! You may feel like your entire life is taken up by work at the moment, but it will all soon pay off.
Lucky Number147
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Sagittarius
This is your opportunity to make a second first impression as today's New Moon activates your first house of personality. A relationship that adds structure to your life comes into focus... this could be a very positive or very restricting and negative influence, depending on your state of mind. Make up your mind to have the best year ever and to be the best you can be.
Lucky Number475
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Capricorn
Take some time out to renew your spirit as today's New Moon stimulates the need to spend some time in self-healing. The darkest hour is often before the dawn, but some of the best dreams take place in the wee hours before you wake. Allow yourself to dream wild, brilliant, 'I don't think we are in Kansas any more' kinds of dreams.
Lucky Number654
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Aquarius
New friends and faces can come from today's New Moon so be open to the social possibilities it brings. However, you may be feeling pressure to keep up with the Jones's... your new circle could make you more likely to long for what you haven't got. If you are married with children, avoid hanging out with singles. Similarly, those who are single and long for the married life should think twice before joining an all-couples party.
Lucky Number803
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Pisces
The New Moon Fairy might be willing to grant you a new start in your career this month, so take this opportunity to look your options over. A career change may not be out of the question; either way, change is in the air. Capitalize on your natural assets, using your personality to catapult you to the top. With Uranus and Neptune in Aquarius for some time to come, this is your time to shine!
