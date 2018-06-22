Racist tropes in Ramadan TV satires anger black Arabs

This June 22, 2018 photo, comedian Amy Ghanem wears a wig with braids on an Egyptian show called "Azmi We Ashgan," which aired on the privately owned Al-Nahar channel, is seen on a laptop. In an attempt to capitalize on what’s become a ratings bonanza for Arabic satellite channels during the Muslim holy month Ramadan, two comedies struck the wrong chord with audiences when their lead actors appeared in blackface. Criticism was swift on social media, but failed to trigger a wider discussion on racism in Arab media. (AP Photo)