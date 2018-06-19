Saudi entertainment chief sacked after conservative backlash

FILE- In this Oct. 24, 2017 file photo, released by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaks at the Future Investment Initiative Conference, where he promised to return the ultraconservative kingdom to a more "moderate" Islam, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Saudi King Salman sacked the head of the country’s entertainment authority late Monday, June 18, 2018, after religiously-conservative citizens took to social media to denounce a Russian circus show that showed female performers in tightly-fitted attire. (Saudi Press Agency via AP, File)