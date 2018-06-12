FILE - In this May 20, 2018, file photo, Andrew Taggart, left, and Alex Pall of "The Chainsmokers" pose in the press room with the awards for top dance/electronic artist, top dance/electronic song for "Something Just Like This" and top dance/electronic album "Memories…Do Not Open" at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The Chainsmokers is looking to mesh their EDM-style with some of the most popular songs from Michael Jackson to Beyonce during one-night only performance in July. Tickets for the event go on sale on Wednesday, June 13.
Chainsmokers to perform reimagined songs from music icons

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. Associated Press

June 12, 2018 04:14 AM

ATLANTA

The Chainsmokers duo is looking to mesh their EDM-style with some of the most popular songs from music icons such as Ray Charles, Michael Jackson, Britney Spears and Beyonce during a one-night only performance in July.

The Grammy Award-winning duo told The Associated Press about its plans for the Pepsi Generations Summer Music Campaign at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on July 24. The campaign honors music icons over the decades, also including Britney Spears and Ray Charles.

Alex Pall and Drew Taggart also will perform some of their own greatest hits as The Chainsmokers, including "Roses," ''Closer" and "Don't Let Me Down."

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday.

The concert will be livestreamed through Pepsi's Twitter page .

