Queen's honors for Emma Thompson, Tom Hardy, Keira Knightley

FILE - In this Sunday, May 21, 2017 file photo, Emma Thompson poses for photographers during the photo call for the film The Meyerowitz Stories at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. British actors Emma Thompson, Keira Knightley and Tom Hardy and Nobel Prizewinning author Kazio Ishiguro are among those receiving honors in the name of Britain’s monarch. The list published late on Friday, June 8, 2018 by Britain’s Cabinet Office includes many receiving honors for merit, service and bravery. AP, file Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision