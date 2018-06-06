10 Things to Know for Thursday

FILE - This Jan. 14, 2015 file photo shows El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, Calif. Celebrated rock climber Alex Honnold says he didn't think he and his partner Tommy Caldwell were on a record-shattering time to conquer Yosemite's El Capitan until he neared the finish line and looked at the timer on his phone. Honnold says he was slightly emotional in breaking the two-hour mark Wednesday, June 6, 2018 on the 3,000-foot (915 meters) sheer granite wall. The blisteringly fast pace - 1 hour, 58 minutes and seven seconds - capped weeks of practice climbs up the so-called Nose route that runs up the middle of the massive monolith towering above Yosemite Valley. Ben Margot, File AP Photo