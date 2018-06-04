Carson Palmer, Vince Young 1st-timers on college Hall ballot

FILE - In this March 9, 2018, file photo, former NFL quarterback Vince Young speaks after signing with the CFL Saskatchewan Roughriders in Regina, Saskatchewan. Heisman Trophy winner Carson Palmer and Vince Young will make their first appearances on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot. The National Football Foundation released Monday, June 4, 2018, the names of 76 players and six coaches from major college football who will be considered for the Hall of Fame this year. The latest class of about 15 player and coaches will be announced Jan. 7, the day of the College Football Playoff national championship. The Canadian Press via AP, File Mark Taylor