FILE - In this April 24, 2018, file photo, illusionist David Copperfield appears in court in Las Vegas. The jury is due to hear closing arguments Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in a lawsuit brought by Gavin Cox, blaming Las Vegas Strip headliner Copperfield for injuries he received taking part in a signature vanishing act in November 2013. Cox and his wife are suing Copperfield, the MGM Grand hotel and several business entities for negligence and monetary damages.
FILE - In this April 24, 2018, file photo, illusionist David Copperfield appears in court in Las Vegas. The jury is due to hear closing arguments Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in a lawsuit brought by Gavin Cox, blaming Las Vegas Strip headliner Copperfield for injuries he received taking part in a signature vanishing act in November 2013. Cox and his wife are suing Copperfield, the MGM Grand hotel and several business entities for negligence and monetary damages. John Locher, File AP Photo
FILE - In this April 24, 2018, file photo, illusionist David Copperfield appears in court in Las Vegas. The jury is due to hear closing arguments Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in a lawsuit brought by Gavin Cox, blaming Las Vegas Strip headliner Copperfield for injuries he received taking part in a signature vanishing act in November 2013. Cox and his wife are suing Copperfield, the MGM Grand hotel and several business entities for negligence and monetary damages. John Locher, File AP Photo

Celebrities

Jury: David Copperfield not liable for tourist's injuries

The Associated Press

May 29, 2018 07:55 PM

LAS VEGAS

A jury says David Copperfield was negligent but not responsible for a British tourist's injuries during a vanishing act that used audience participants in a Las Vegas Strip show.

Gavin Cox and his wife alleged negligence by the illusionist, the MGM Grand hotel and several businesses in a lawsuit.

Jurors' decision Tuesday means the couple are not entitled to monetary damages.

Cox testified that he suffered brain and other injuries in a 2013 fall while stagehands urged him and others to run during a trick that appeared to make people disappear onstage and reappear in the theater.

Copperfield testified that until Cox sued, he never knew of anyone getting hurt during nearly 20 years performing the trick.

Cox's lawyers brought in three women who testified that they also were injured.

  Comments  