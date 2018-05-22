The reed makers of the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra

It's not uncommon to find Melanie Fisher hunkered down at her kitchen table with supplies spread out around her.
The hours Fisher spends here are essential for her job as a musician in the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra as a co-principal bassoonist. Since she uses such a unique instrument, she has to make her own reeds to play it and the items fanned out around her are critical to her success and, in turn, her music. To ensure the best sound possible, she first has to spend much of her time stuck at the kitchen table, sawing away at tiny pieces of bamboo cane to the exact millimeter she needs, starting over again if she misses at all.
The area is cluttered, but she has a method to her madness. Spools of wire and string, a number of wire cutters, pliers and a glass of water with several pieces of bamboo cane soaking in it litter the table or are tucked into a nearby toolkit that's already filled to the brim with her supplies. Three pages of pink paper stick out of a box with the basic methodology of the process. Fisher consults these from time to time while she's working. Missing a step could end up meaning that she has a completely unusable reed and she'll have to throw it away.
Occasionally other things go wrong. The cane might crack for example. Even when she is done, everything may look fine, but when she plays them, they sound terrible.
While it's definitely frustrating to spend so much time searching for perfection, she knows that ultimately, there will be one or two useable reeds in her collection. That keeps her going and focused at the table.
Good reeds are essential for a quality sound, but there are few shortcuts.
"You can definitely go out and buy your own," she said. "(And) I had a teacher make them for me when I was in high school. But, the problem is that the cost would be exorbitant and you can also control the sound when you do it on your own."
Reeds are pieces of bamboo that are either placed on a mouthpiece of woodwind instruments, such as clarinets or saxophones, or serve as the entire mouthpiece for double-reed instruments like Fisher's bassoon or oboe.
Her bassoon is a massive double-reed woodwind instrument, standing at around five-feet in length — almost as tall as Fisher herself.
She's been playing the bassoon for more than 30 years, getting her start as a teenager in her middle school band class. She started out as a flautist, but when her mother suggested she switch to bassoon to round out the sound of the band class, she immediately jumped on board.
"I was pretty excited to try out the bassoon when it was offered to me, because I didn't really know what it was," she said. "But I ended up really loving the sound of it."
She played the instrument all throughout the rest of her middle and high school years, but decided to get away from music in college by studying psychology.
At least, that was her original plan.
While she did study psych, she was still in love with the bassoon. She wanted to find a way to continue playing it, especially at a professional level. So, she got a professor to help refine her playing methods and who would go on to teach her how to make her own reeds.
Those pink pieces of paper that stick out of her toolbox are actually her original instructions from her college teacher. Nearly 30 years later, Fisher still keeps them close by, just in case she gets stuck at some point in the process.
In total, there are 36 steps to making a reed, according to her expansive list. The pink pages include notes like: "Soak cane for at least 12 hours before going to step no. 2," ''smooth out 'bump' from beveling toward first wire mark" and "put pencil mark at middle point of cane (on underside)."
The list is worn in the middle, due to being folded and unfolded so many times after 30 years, but for the most part, it's still pretty pristine. She said she is grateful that she has managed to hold on to the instructions after all this time, because it's still a saving grace for her.
Even with instructions, the reed making process takes time and happens over several days.
First, Fisher will take a tube of cane, split it into pieces, cut it to the exact length and then measure it precisely. She'll also have to gouge the cane, which helps determine curvature of the reed's opening. Some musicians buy a gouging machine, but Fisher chooses to do this by hand.
The cane is then soaked for around 24 hours, so it's at its most pliable.
After this, she'll have to shape it, sit it onto a wooden block so it can dry and then it finally be tied off with colorful thread. This is not only a finishing touch, but also a color code for Fisher so she'll know which reed would be perfect for a specific song in a performance. That's because a reed will give off different tones or sounds when played based, in part, on the way it was made.
Finally, they'll be stored in a small gray box that lives inside of her bassoon case.
Although it's a tedious process, Fisher notes that making her own reeds is vital to being a professional woodwind player. However, the struggle of spending hours upon hours hunched over trying to perfect these little pieces of cane so their instruments will sound exactly the way they want can take a toll on the body and mental health.
One of the reasons CSO Conductor William Intriligator decided to go into conducting was because of the strain making reeds for his oboe was putting on his neck and back.
"When I was younger, I was struggling with the idea of continuing as an oboist," he said. "I thought about how I would ultimately be spending years of my time whittling away at these tiny pieces of wood. I just wasn't interested in doing that. I still wanted to grow as a musician, to learn more about these composers and what these pieces of music meant. So, I went into conducting instead."
But, that doesn't mean he stopped playing the oboe all together and he found a way to get around making his own reeds. He buys homemade ones from his friends and colleagues, instead.
His main supplier is CSO Executive Director Lindsey Reynolds, who has spent decades perfecting her methods of making reeds for her oboe.
Reynolds was the oboe professor at the University of Wyoming for 13 years, during which she spent many evenings making reeds not only for herself, but her students too.
"When I went to college to study the oboe, reed-making was a part of the curriculum," she said. "It's a completely different skill from making music; it's almost like whittling. But, ever since I started playing the oboe as a kid, I loved it so much, so I was determined to learn how to make those reeds and I've just done it ever since then."
While Fisher admits that she doesn't see herself making her reeds for the rest of her life, her passion for music keeps her going.
So for now, she'll continue hunching over her kitchen table, slowly working away at each reed until she can get one or two perfect ones from each batch.
Then, she'll head down into her basement late at night, after her kids are asleep, and keep practicing her music.
"The biggest downfall of playing this type of instrument is dealing with this tiny piece of wood that literally changes with the weather," she said. "But, I just love music and the sound of the bassoon so much. It's what keeps me doing this. It's tough, and sometimes I ask myself why I keep doing it, but it's worth it, for now."
